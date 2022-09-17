Here's what Eastsiders are reading
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Lincoln Heights -- Authorities today identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed Sunday night in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival by a suspect who remains at large. Read more
Lincoln Heights -- Two teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Boys & Girls Club carnival Sunday night, and a search was underway for the male suspect, police said. Read more
Los Feliz - A mountain lion has been spotted roaming across residential streets and yards in recent days - possibly the famed big cat known as P-22, which usually lives in Griffith Park. Read more
Los Feliz -- It has a rich history, respected alums and a picturesque campus that has appeared in movies, TV shows and music videos. But one thing that Marshall High lacks is lights -- sports field lights, to be exact. Read more
Lincoln Heights -- LAPD investigators this afternoon asked for the public’s assistance in finding the gunman who shot and killed two 17-year-old boys Sunday night. Read more
Lincoln Heights -- Authorities found a shooting victim early this morning on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near Avenue 26. Read more
Elysian Valley -- One thing I learned about bats on a recent night: I am not a good enough photographer to get a picture of one. Read more
Highland Park -- After new owners purchased a former Figueroa Street furniture store in late 2019, concern and rumors spread around the arts community. Many wondered whether the building's large Chicano mural would be whitewashed. That never happened, and the mural -- “Tenochtitlan: The Wall that Talks” -- remains visible. And now there's an effort to keep it that way. Read more
Echo Park - First the pandemic threatened to put The Park’s Finest out of business. Now, power outages from the heat wave seem to be an even bigger problem, according to the company's social media. Read more
Protected bicycle lanes could be developed in and around Echo Park, Silver Lake and East Hollywood under a pair of motions introduced to the City Council this week. Read more
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
