Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Glassell Park -- A Glassell Park man was sentenced today to 15 years to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a Rite Aid employee two years ago. Read more
East Los Angeles -- Ten people were arrested during a two-day undercover operation in connection with recent "brazen" organized retail thefts at the Nike Community Store on Whittier Boulevard, authorities said today. Read more
Highland Park -- Officers were involved in one of two separate shootings reported today. Read more
With WGA and SAG strikes continuing to shut down production work for the film industry, prop-maker Greg Gilday of Eagle Rock is organizing a Garage Sale & Flea Market this Sunday. Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Echo Park -- Sunday will be the last day for Ms. Donut. Read more
Eagle Rock -- Customers arriving at the Macy's department store at the Eagle Rock Plaza this morning found the jewelry department cordoned… Read more
Highland Park -- Six people were charged Friday with organized retail theft at a shoe store on York Boulevard that was hit twice in two days. Read more
When Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez planned to tear down the fence around Echo Park Lake last spring, he met with people who didn’t want him to do it. Read more
Highland Park -- A knife-wielding suspect shot and wounded by LAPD officers was identified by police Monday. Read more
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.