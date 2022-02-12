Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Los Feliz -- Two northbound traffic lanes will be reduced to one under a facelift for a worn-out stretch of Riverside Drive between Silver Lake and Los Feliz. Read more

Echo Park - Can't afford a home in your neighborhood? Suppose instead you could invest in neighborhood real estate the same way you might buy stock in a company -- for as little $100. That was the community wealth-building experiment behind NICO, a neighborhood real estate investment trust. But after a nearly 2-year run, the experiment has ended. Read more

The Eastside restaurant scene is picking up several new players, with some of them replacing establishments that have called it quits durin… Read more

Silver Lake -- When L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez praised Tacos Delta for its chilaquiles, co-owner Sergio Valdivia credited his mother,… Read more

Lincoln Heights -- A lockdown was imposed on Lincoln High School this afternoon after police said a student was standing on a second floor ledge. Read more

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck this morning on the border of East Hollywood and Silver Lake, according to preliminary data. Read more

Monique España and Melissa Portillo have seen it all. They are clinical social and psychiatric workers helping students at Garfield High deal with and heal from emotional wounds inflicted during the pandemic. Read more

Situated directly adjacent to the Silver Lake Reservoir, and enjoying beautiful uninterrupted views, this 1928 home offers a welcoming canvas for your artistry and ideas. Read more

Want to live on the Eastside but want to be close to suburban amenities? Then check out El Sereno, which abuts South Pasadena and Alhambra.

Read more

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more