Riverside Drive near Griffith Park will lose a car lane, but gain bike lanes

 

Los Feliz -- Two northbound traffic lanes will be reduced to one under a facelift for a worn-out stretch of Riverside Drive between Silver Lake and Los Feliz. Read more

The chance has passed to own shares in Echo Park real estate

Echo Park - Can't afford a home in your neighborhood? Suppose instead you could invest in neighborhood real estate the same way you might buy stock in a company -- for as little $100. That was the community wealth-building experiment behind NICO, a neighborhood real estate investment trust. But after a nearly 2-year run, the experiment has ended. Read more

Shake Shack coming to Silver Lake | Cheebo opening in Eagle Rock | Super Bowl picks

The Eastside restaurant scene is picking up several new players, with some of them replacing establishments that have called it quits durin… Read more

Tacos Delta in Silver Lake mourns the death of "Licho"

Silver Lake -- When L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez praised Tacos Delta for its chilaquiles, co-owner Sergio Valdivia credited his mother,… Read more

Afternoon lockdown imposed on Lincoln Heights high school

Lincoln Heights --  A lockdown was imposed on Lincoln High School this afternoon after police said a student was standing on a second floor ledge. Read more

Small quake centered in East Hollywood rattles L.A.

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck this morning on the border of East Hollywood and Silver Lake, according to preliminary data. Read more

How Eastside school counselors help students deal with pandemic trauma

Monique España and Melissa Portillo have seen it all. They are clinical social and psychiatric workers helping students at Garfield High deal with and heal from emotional wounds inflicted during the pandemic. Read more

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Glassell Park

Situated directly adjacent to the Silver Lake Reservoir, and enjoying beautiful uninterrupted views, this 1928 home offers a welcoming canvas for your artistry and ideas. Read more

Three El Sereno homes for under $700,000

Want to live on the Eastside but want to be close to suburban amenities? Then check out El Sereno, which abuts South Pasadena and Alhambra.

Read more

$50k slice on Glassell Park Triplex; $104k cut on Highland Park Craftsman; $500k chop on Los Feliz contemporary

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more

