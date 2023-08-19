Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Showery rains containing strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. High near 75F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..
Showery rains will be accompanied by very heavy downpours and strong gusty winds at times, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: August 20, 2023 @ 2:55 pm
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
The final design has been chosen for the Paseo del Rio, a 12-acre greenway being carved out of the former Taylor Yard railroad property along the L.A. River. Read more
El Sereno -- A man was shot early this morning at a gas station, and a suspect was arrested. Read more
Echo Park -- Sprouts, the grocery chain, is set to take over a vacant Rite Aid on Glendale Boulevard. Read more
Two men were found dead this morning in the Westlake area near the south end of Echo Park in what may have been a drug overdose, police said. Read more
What the heck is that thing? Read more
A man was sentenced today to 18 years and eight months in prison in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Boyle Heights girl whose body was found at the bottom of a ravine in Malibu more than two decades ago. Read more
Authorities today were looking for several men who robbed six taco vendors at gunpoint Wednesday night. Read more
East Los Angeles: A person was killed in a crash on the 5 Freeway this morning. Read more
El Sereno — Elephant Hill is among three L.A. County parks to benefit from a $1.2 million grant to restore and help prevent damage caused by illegal off-road vehicles, officials announced today. Read more
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read more
