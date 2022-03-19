Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Taylor Yard pedestrian/bike bridge finally opens - 30 years in the making
A pedestrian and bike bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley has finally opened - after having been in the works for decades. Read more
Great Scott! The Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village kicks off centennial celebration
Atwater Village -- When Lawrence Frank co-founded a fairytale-like restaurant in 1922, there’s no way he could have anticipated that patrons would still be enjoying his passion project a century later: The Tam O’Shanter. Read more
'Gateway' project on Sunset Boulevard to mark the spot between Echo Park and Silver Lake
Where does Echo Park begin and Silver Lake end? And vice versa? Someday, the Silver Lake Echo Park Gateway will let you know by marking the spot. Read more
One dead in Highland Park fire
Highland Park -- A person died Monday night in a house fire. Read more
DiCaprio sells a Los Feliz home | New Taix hearing | Another Lincoln Heights Jail delay
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Atwater Village school starts program rolling to get kids biking
Atwater Village -- Glenfeliz Boulevard Elementary principal Karen Sulahian knew something was up when she struggled to give away a bicycle … Read more
Farmdale Schoolhouse brings history to life in El Sereno
El Sereno -- When Jorge Garcia attended El Sereno Middle School, he always wondered about the old wood-framed schoolhouse on campus but nev… Read more
Police investigating Boyle Heights homicide
Boyle Heights -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man that took place early this morning. Read more
Man shot multiple times in El Sereno
EL SERENO -- A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being shot multiple times, said the LAPD. Read more
