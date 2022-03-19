Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

A pedestrian and bike bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley has finally opened - after having been in the works for decades. Read more

Atwater Village -- When Lawrence Frank co-founded a fairytale-like restaurant in 1922, there’s no way he could have anticipated that patrons would still be enjoying his passion project a century later: The Tam O’Shanter. Read more

Where does Echo Park begin and Silver Lake end? And vice versa? Someday, the Silver Lake Echo Park Gateway will let you know by marking the spot. Read more

Highland Park -- A person died Monday night in a house fire. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Atwater Village -- Glenfeliz Boulevard Elementary principal Karen Sulahian knew something was up when she struggled to give away a bicycle … Read more

El Sereno -- When Jorge Garcia attended El Sereno Middle School, he always wondered about the old wood-framed schoolhouse on campus but nev… Read more

Boyle Heights -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man that took place early this morning. Read more

EL SERENO -- A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being shot multiple times, said the LAPD. Read more