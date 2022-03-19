IYMI Top 10 Highland Park Cover

Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Taylor Yard pedestrian/bike bridge finally opens - 30 years in the making

A pedestrian and bike bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley has finally opened - after having been in the works for decades. Read more

Great Scott! The Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village kicks off centennial celebration

Atwater Village -- When Lawrence Frank co-founded a fairytale-like restaurant in 1922, there’s no way he could have anticipated that patrons would still be enjoying his passion project a century later: The Tam O’Shanter. Read more

'Gateway' project on Sunset Boulevard to mark the spot between Echo Park and Silver Lake

Where does Echo Park begin and Silver Lake end? And vice versa? Someday, the Silver Lake Echo Park Gateway will let you know by marking the spot. Read more

One dead in Highland Park fire

Highland Park --  A person died Monday night in a house fire. Read more

DiCaprio sells a Los Feliz home | New Taix hearing | Another Lincoln Heights Jail delay

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Atwater Village school starts program rolling to get kids biking

Atwater Village -- Glenfeliz Boulevard Elementary principal Karen Sulahian knew something was up when she struggled to give away a bicycle … Read more

All Signs Point to a Great Lease Opportunity in Glassell Park

Available for lease, stunning 1 and 2-bedroom apartments place you central to the action in red-hot Glassell Park. Read more

Farmdale Schoolhouse brings history to life in El Sereno

El Sereno -- When Jorge Garcia attended El Sereno Middle School, he always wondered about the old wood-framed schoolhouse on campus but nev… Read more

Police investigating Boyle Heights homicide

Boyle Heights -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man that took place early this morning. Read more

Man shot multiple times in El Sereno

EL SERENO  --  A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being shot multiple times, said the LAPD. Read more

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments