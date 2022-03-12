Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

East Los Angeles - A man was shot to death this afternoon in a possible gang-related shooting, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. Read more

Silver Lake: Did P-22 get bored with Griffith Park? Read more

East Los Angeles -- It’s a construction zone now. But in a few months, a former car sales lot along the 400 block of Atlantic Boulevard will be occupied by Esperanza College Prep, a charter high school. Read more

Three men suspected in connection with a series of home invasions and robberies in Atwater Village, North Hollywood and Tarzana were in custody. Read more

El Sereno -- When Jorge Garcia attended El Sereno Middle School, he always wondered about the old wood-framed schoolhouse on campus but nev… Read more

El Sereno - Two men were killed early this morning when an SUV crashed on an off-ramp from the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway. Read more

East Hollywood - El Gran Burrito - a highly visible sight for more than 30 years near Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard - has been … Read more

Silver Lake: Was it the long line at Intelligentsia? The path too crowded around the reservoirs? Or discovering that felines aren't allowed at The Black Cat? Read more

Imagine your cabin in the woods in the middle of LA. In Elysian Valley this enormous private compound features an historic residence, detached studio and lush parklike grounds. Read more