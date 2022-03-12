Here's what Eastsiders are reading
'Schitt’s Creek' actress buys $2.7 million Silver Lake house | Filipinotown Gateway on the way | Los Feliz Schindler sells for nearly $4 million
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Man fatally shot in East L.A.
East Los Angeles - A man was shot to death this afternoon in a possible gang-related shooting, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. Read more
Mountain lion sighting in Silver Lake
Silver Lake: Did P-22 get bored with Griffith Park? Read more
East L.A. makes room for new charter school campus
East Los Angeles -- It’s a construction zone now. But in a few months, a former car sales lot along the 400 block of Atlantic Boulevard will be occupied by Esperanza College Prep, a charter high school. Read more
Suspects arrested in Atwater Village home-invasion robbery
Three men suspected in connection with a series of home invasions and robberies in Atwater Village, North Hollywood and Tarzana were in custody. Read more
Farmdale Schoolhouse brings history to life in El Sereno
El Sereno -- When Jorge Garcia attended El Sereno Middle School, he always wondered about the old wood-framed schoolhouse on campus but nev… Read more
Two dead in 710 Freeway crash in El Sereno
El Sereno - Two men were killed early this morning when an SUV crashed on an off-ramp from the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway. Read more
East Hollywood's Gran Burrito is torn down after 32 years, making way for affordable housing
East Hollywood - El Gran Burrito - a highly visible sight for more than 30 years near Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard - has been … Read more
Mountain lion P-22 returns to Griffith Park after a Silver Lake visit
Silver Lake: Was it the long line at Intelligentsia? The path too crowded around the reservoirs? Or discovering that felines aren't allowed at The Black Cat? Read more
All Signs Point to Homes in Elysian Valley and Eagle Rock
Imagine your cabin in the woods in the middle of LA. In Elysian Valley this enormous private compound features an historic residence, detached studio and lush parklike grounds. Read more
