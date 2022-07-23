Here's what Eastsiders are reading
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Thousands came out last weekend for the grand opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct. But the crowds -- and cars -- have kept coming to check out the new bridge linking Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A. Read more
Eagle Rock -- A pedestrian was killed on the 134 Freeway Sunday night by a motorist who thought the collision was with a large animal, authorities said. Read more
One man was killed in a crash early this morning near downtown Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium.
The Brite Spot in Echo Park closed its doors less than a year after a new owner took over. Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Last May, county officials gathered on Northside Drive to celebrate the completion of a project that transformed a wide traffic median into a mini park. But a few blocks east, Sergio Vera and his neighbors near Northside Drive and Montebello Park Way were not in a celebratory mood. Read more
Boyle Heights --A man was found stabbed to death early this morning. Read more
East Los Angeles -- One man was killed and a second wounded in a shooting this morning near the junction of the 60 and 710 freeways. Read more
Los Feliz -- A television writer/producer was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as a photographer and sexually assaulting women after luring them into his Los Feliz home for photo shoots. Read more
Boyle Heights -- Traffic was flowing again today over the new Sixth Street bridge after another street takeover led to a crash involving at least three vehicles and forced police to close the span. Read more
