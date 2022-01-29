Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Los Feliz -- Two pedestrians were in serious condition after a car smashed into a storefront and sidewalk dining patio this afternoon, according to the L.A. Fire Department. Read more

Mount Washington -- A man was shot to death Sunday night as he was walking down a street, authorities said. Read more

Boyle Heights - Should a section of Bailey Street near Mariachi Plaza be renamed after the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez? Some members of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council don't think so. Read more

SILVER LAKE -- The coroner's office today released the name of a man whose body was discovered this weekend in a vehicle on or near the 101 Freeway. Read more

Glassell Park – Friends Jeff Eyser, Joe Myers and Joe Kuntz were dissatisfied with the comic book store options on the Eastside. So, they d… Read more

Eagle Rock -- Bowling balls. A silk LA Raider baby jacket. Pink patent leather Doc Martens. Lots of sugar packets. A patriotic lobster pin. Every episode of Sex in the City. These are some of the items that have been offered for free at Buy Nothing Eagle Rock. It’s one of about 7,000 such Facebook groups in 44 countries around the world. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Los Feliz -- The iconic Mulholland Fountain has been dry and fenced off for several months. And it’s going to stay that way for about three more years. Read more

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more

Atwater Village -- A Glendale Boulevard jewelry store has a message for vandals: "You can't steal our joy!" Read more

But as lines have grown at testing sites amid the Omicron surge, so have concerns about fraud. Read more