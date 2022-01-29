Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Three injured after car smashes into Los Feliz storefront
Los Feliz -- Two pedestrians were in serious condition after a car smashed into a storefront and sidewalk dining patio this afternoon, according to the L.A. Fire Department. Read more
Mount Washington shooting leaves one dead
Mount Washington -- A man was shot to death Sunday night as he was walking down a street, authorities said. Read more
Opposition arises over renaming Boyle Heights Street after Vicente Fernandez
Boyle Heights - Should a section of Bailey Street near Mariachi Plaza be renamed after the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez? Some members of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council don't think so. Read more
Body found in vehicle on 101 Freeway in Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE -- The coroner's office today released the name of a man whose body was discovered this weekend in a vehicle on or near the 101 Freeway. Read more
New comic book and pinball shop Revenge Of opens in Glassell Park
Glassell Park – Friends Jeff Eyser, Joe Myers and Joe Kuntz were dissatisfied with the comic book store options on the Eastside. So, they d… Read more
Buy Nothing groups thrive in Northeast Los Angeles
Eagle Rock -- Bowling balls. A silk LA Raider baby jacket. Pink patent leather Doc Martens. Lots of sugar packets. A patriotic lobster pin. Every episode of Sex in the City. These are some of the items that have been offered for free at Buy Nothing Eagle Rock. It’s one of about 7,000 such Facebook groups in 44 countries around the world. Read more
'House of Spirits' up for lease | 59 units sold in Glassell Park | Former convent could become movie/TV offices
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
A leaky Mulholland Fountain in Los Feliz faces a lengthy closure
Los Feliz -- The iconic Mulholland Fountain has been dry and fenced off for several months. And it’s going to stay that way for about three more years. Read more
$40k cut on Mt Washington 3-bedroom; $450k chop on Los Feliz triplex; $30k slice on Highland Park 2-bedroom
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
Stones will break glass but not this Atwater Village store's spirit
Atwater Village -- A Glendale Boulevard jewelry store has a message for vandals: "You can't steal our joy!" Read more
Concerns raised about potentially phony testing sites
But as lines have grown at testing sites amid the Omicron surge, so have concerns about fraud. Read more
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.