One killed in Echo Park shooting

Echo Park -- One man was shot dead inside a business this morning, police said. Read more

Whittier Boulevard gunfight leaves one dead

A man was killed in a gunfight on Whittier Boulevard Sunday night, authorities said. Read more

A man was shot and killed early this morning near a homeless encampment on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake. Read more

Body found in Griffith Park

Los Feliz -- The L.A. Fire Department has been called in tonight to help recover a body found in Griffith Park. Read more

Police searching for burglary suspects in Echo Park area

Police have sealed off streets on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake this afternoon as they search for burglary suspects, police said. Read more

Los Feliz honors a home-grown Nobel Prize winner

Los Feliz -- An intersection near Marshall High will be named in honor of one of its graduates: Barry Barish, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and physicist. Read more

Man in car shot in Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights -- A 27-year-old man was shot in a stopped car in Boyle Heights this afternoon and taken to a hospital. Read more

L.A.'s first combination brewery-and-cidery pops open in Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Heights - It’s not your imagination. You are seeing more places selling hard cider. You are also, of course, seeing more microbrewe… Read more

City Terrace shootout leaves one dead

City Terrace -- One man was killed during an exchange of gunfire this morning in what may have been a gang-related shooting, according to the L.A. Sherriff's Department. Read more

Police want to question woman in connection with fatal Echo Park hit-and-run

Echo Park -- Authorities today identified a woman as a person of interest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a married couple in two years ago. Read more

Man shot multiple times in El Sereno

EL SERENO  --  A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being shot multiple times, said the LAPD. Read more

