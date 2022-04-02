Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
One killed in Echo Park shooting
Echo Park -- One man was shot dead inside a business this morning, police said. Read more
Whittier Boulevard gunfight leaves one dead
A man was killed in a gunfight on Whittier Boulevard Sunday night, authorities said. Read more
Man killed in Echo Park shooting
A man was shot and killed early this morning near a homeless encampment on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake. Read more
Body found in Griffith Park
Los Feliz -- The L.A. Fire Department has been called in tonight to help recover a body found in Griffith Park. Read more
Police searching for burglary suspects in Echo Park area
Police have sealed off streets on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake this afternoon as they search for burglary suspects, police said. Read more
Los Feliz honors a home-grown Nobel Prize winner
Los Feliz -- An intersection near Marshall High will be named in honor of one of its graduates: Barry Barish, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and physicist. Read more
Man in car shot in Boyle Heights
Boyle Heights -- A 27-year-old man was shot in a stopped car in Boyle Heights this afternoon and taken to a hospital. Read more
L.A.'s first combination brewery-and-cidery pops open in Lincoln Heights
Lincoln Heights - It’s not your imagination. You are seeing more places selling hard cider. You are also, of course, seeing more microbrewe… Read more
City Terrace shootout leaves one dead
City Terrace -- One man was killed during an exchange of gunfire this morning in what may have been a gang-related shooting, according to the L.A. Sherriff's Department. Read more
Police want to question woman in connection with fatal Echo Park hit-and-run
Echo Park -- Authorities today identified a woman as a person of interest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a married couple in two years ago. Read more
Man shot multiple times in El Sereno
EL SERENO -- A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being shot multiple times, said the LAPD. Read more
