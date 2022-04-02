Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Echo Park -- One man was shot dead inside a business this morning, police said.

A man was killed in a gunfight on Whittier Boulevard Sunday night, authorities said.

A man was shot and killed early this morning near a homeless encampment on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake.

Los Feliz -- The L.A. Fire Department has been called in tonight to help recover a body found in Griffith Park.

Police have sealed off streets on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake this afternoon as they search for burglary suspects, police said.

Los Feliz -- An intersection near Marshall High will be named in honor of one of its graduates: Barry Barish, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and physicist.

Boyle Heights -- A 27-year-old man was shot in a stopped car in Boyle Heights this afternoon and taken to a hospital.

Lincoln Heights - It's not your imagination. You are seeing more places selling hard cider. You are also, of course, seeing more microbrewe…

City Terrace -- One man was killed during an exchange of gunfire this morning in what may have been a gang-related shooting, according to the L.A. Sherriff's Department.

Echo Park -- Authorities today identified a woman as a person of interest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a married couple in two years ago.

EL SERENO -- A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being shot multiple times, said the LAPD.