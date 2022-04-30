IYMI Top 10 Highland Park Cover

Body found on El Sereno campus was reportedly that of an FBI informant 

El Sereno -- The man whose body was found on the Wilson High campus on Monday is reportedly that of a former FBI informant, according to media reports. Read more

The "crown jewel" of L.A. River parks could cost more than $1 billion

The latest estimate to turn 42 acres of polluted railroad property on the border of Cypress Park and Glassell Park into a "crown jewel" of riverfront revitalization has topped $1 billion. Read more

Mini-department store with cafe heads to replace former Silver Lake surplus store

Silver Lake:  A mini-department store with a rooftop cafe is planning to move into a former military surplus store. Read more

Man fatally shot in East L.A.

East Los Angeles -- A man was shot to death early this morning in the second homicide since Saturday, said authorities. Read more

East L.A. Saturday night shooting leaves man dead

East Los Angeles -- A man in his 40s was fatally wounded in a Saturday night shooting, authorities said. Read more

Truck carrying 21,000 pounds of fish crashes and burns on 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Heights -- A big rig loaded with 21,000 pounds of fish crashed into a sedan and both vehicles caught fire early this morning on the… Read more

Four Decades Behind The Bar: A toast to an Atwater Village bartender

Atwater Village:  Enrique “Ricky” Rosas has been tending bar at the Tam O’Shanter long enough to remember when smoking was allowed inside, … Read more

Smoke from DTLA fire rolls across L.A. sky

A large fire that broke out this morning under a freeway offramp shut down traffic on the 10 Freeway in Downtown L.A. and sent a thick blac… Read more

A concept for riverfront parkland in Glassell Park shows potential, raises questions

The re-envisioning of the former Taylor Yard adjacent to the Los Angeles River in Glassell Park and Cypress Park continues with numerous projects in various phases of development. Read more

New dedicated bus line in Eagle Rock will speed up service but put Colorado Boulevard on a road diet

Eagle Rock --  Metro's Board of Directors today approved creating a rapid bus line that will create dedicated bus lanes along a section of Colorado Boulevard but leave only one lane in each direction for other traffic. Read more

 

