In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Lincoln Heights -- A man who pleaded no contest in the midst of his trial to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011 was sentenced today life in prison without the possibility of parole. Read more
Los Feliz -- Famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 was captured today in the backyard of a Los Feliz home, with state and federal wildlife experts planning to evaluate the big cat's health in the wake of several recent attacks on pet dogs. Read more
Echo Park -- An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.” Read more
On a grey L.A. day, Marshall Blair invites me into The Pottery Studio. The front office doubles as a Clay + Supply Store, a striking colorful world of muted wet earth shades. Read more
Eagle Rock -- A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile store in Eagle Rock Plaza was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for running a multi-million dollar scheme to use stolen employee credentials to illegally to unlock T-Mobile cell phones. Read more
Wildlife experts said today that Griffith Park's famed mountain lion P-22 is severely underweight and may have been struck by a vehicle, making it unlikely that he will be released back into the urban wilderness and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests. Read more
Two people with little or no experience inside city government now represent the Eastside on the L.A. City Council - one of the most powerf… Read more
Glassell Park -- Reader Christina P. asked for help to identifying a Glassell Park building that had been a mystery to her for decades. The Eastsider took on the task. Read more
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
Boyle Heights -- A person who may have been hit by a vehicle was found dead early this morning, and an investigation was underway. Read more
