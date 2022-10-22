Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Los Feliz -- Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School this afternoon, and a person of interest was detained. Read more
Today The Eastsider launches a monthly series on the district’s historic Eastside schools. Read more
City Terrace -- A man was fatally shot early this morning, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. Read more
Highland Park -- I traverse the intersection of Avenue 51 and York Boulevard almost daily. I get pies at Town Pizza and oil changes at Don’s Auto. But only recently did I discover this corner’s terrific Hollywood pedigree.
Scenes from the 1985 cult classic, “Fletch,” starring Chevy Chase, were shot at this very spot. Read more
Highland Park -- Authorities today sought the public's help to find three accomplices of a 13-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly killing a corner store clerk by hitting him in the head with a scooter. Read more
Echo Park - The biggest event in the neighborhood is the Lotus Festival, held in July to coincide with the blooming of the lotus bed at Echo Park Lake. But this July, the lotus bed was relatively bare. Read more
Openings & Closings Read more
El Sereno - A man was in custody today for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child at El Sereno Park. Read more
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.