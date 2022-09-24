Here's what Eastsiders are reading
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eagle Rock -- A tiny service station that’s easy to miss and in sad shape has been nominated as a historic landmark. Read more
Los Feliz -- A vehicle slammed into a row of parked cars this morning, killing one man, police said. Read more
What non-golfers might not realize is that they, too, are welcome to enjoy the Griffith Park golf courses with their sweeping mountainside vistas and stately Clubhouse restaurant. Read more
Elysian Valley -- Police are searching for four robbery suspects who fled from a rented minivan after crashing during a pursuit tonight, according to preliminary information. Read more
Protected bicycle lanes could be developed in and around Echo Park, Silver Lake and East Hollywood under a pair of motions introduced to the City Council this week. Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
East Los Angeles -- Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela waves to the crowd gathered Sunday morning for the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade. Read more
El Sereno -- A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting. Read more
Lincoln Heights -- Authorities today identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed Sunday night in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival by a suspect who remains at large. Read more
Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news: Read more
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

