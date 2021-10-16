Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Cypress Park - With new homes rising near the L.A. River and complaints about growing traffic congestion, many residents here were surprised to discover that their neighborhood had lost population. Read more

Boyle Heights -- A man suffered a graze wound after being shot Sunday night while in his vehicle, authorities said. Read more

City Terrace -- A man was hospitalized with stable vital signs after he was shot Sunday night by three men who then stole a car from another man at gunpoint. Read more

By Brenda Rees Read more

In happening Highland Park this charming Spanish is a study in balance, artfully renovated in a serene but city-close location. Read more

Echo Park -- The LAPD on Thursday released more details of the death of 25-year-old Ezekiel Fierro, whose body was found on the morning of Sept. 30 near Park Drive and Ewing Street. Read more

Here’s your rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news. Read more

“Live in one, rent out the other” is a common phrase real estate agents use to convince homebuyers to become landlords and purchase an income property. Here are three we found on the market for about $600,000: Read more

Boyle Heights -- A large outdoor party with bonfires and fireworks Friday evening drew hundreds of spectators as well as a police and fire response. Read more

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more