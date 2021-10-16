the eastsider top 10 logo

How did Cypress Park lose 1,258 residents?

Cypress Park - With new homes rising near the L.A. River and complaints about growing traffic congestion, many residents here were surprised to discover that their neighborhood had lost population. Read more

Man wounded in possible gang shooting in Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights -- A man suffered a graze wound after being shot Sunday night while in his vehicle, authorities said. Read more

City Terrace suspects carjack vehicle after shooting man

City Terrace -- A man was hospitalized with stable vital signs  after he was shot Sunday night by three men who then stole a car from another man at gunpoint. Read more

For more than a century, this Lincoln Heights organization has been welcoming refugees

By Brenda Rees Read more

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Highland Park

In happening Highland Park this charming Spanish is a study in balance, artfully renovated in a serene but city-close location. Read more

Police provide update on Echo Park homicide

Echo Park -- The LAPD on Thursday released more details of the death of 25-year-old Ezekiel Fierro, whose body was found on the morning of Sept. 30 near Park Drive and Ewing Street. Read more

Nonalcoholic bottle shop opening in Silver Lake | Echo Park Brite Spot reopens | Eastside Italian Deli coming to Los Feliz

Here’s your rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news. Read more

Duplexes for about $600k in East LA, El Sereno and Echo Park-adjacent

“Live in one, rent out the other” is a common phrase real estate agents use to convince homebuyers to become landlords and purchase an income property. Here are three we found on the market for about $600,000: Read more

Big Boyle Heights party attracts a crowd -- and police and fire departments

Boyle Heights  -- A large outdoor party with bonfires and fireworks Friday evening drew hundreds of spectators as well as a police and fire response. Read more

$100k slice on Lincoln Heights fixer upper; $100k cut on Remodeled Highland Park 2-bedroom; $120k chop on Mount Washington contemporary

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

