How did Cypress Park lose 1,258 residents?
Cypress Park - With new homes rising near the L.A. River and complaints about growing traffic congestion, many residents here were surprised to discover that their neighborhood had lost population. Read more
Man wounded in possible gang shooting in Boyle Heights
Boyle Heights -- A man suffered a graze wound after being shot Sunday night while in his vehicle, authorities said. Read more
City Terrace suspects carjack vehicle after shooting man
City Terrace -- A man was hospitalized with stable vital signs after he was shot Sunday night by three men who then stole a car from another man at gunpoint. Read more
For more than a century, this Lincoln Heights organization has been welcoming refugees
By Brenda Rees Read more
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Highland Park
In happening Highland Park this charming Spanish is a study in balance, artfully renovated in a serene but city-close location. Read more
Police provide update on Echo Park homicide
Echo Park -- The LAPD on Thursday released more details of the death of 25-year-old Ezekiel Fierro, whose body was found on the morning of Sept. 30 near Park Drive and Ewing Street. Read more
Nonalcoholic bottle shop opening in Silver Lake | Echo Park Brite Spot reopens | Eastside Italian Deli coming to Los Feliz
Here’s your rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news. Read more
Duplexes for about $600k in East LA, El Sereno and Echo Park-adjacent
“Live in one, rent out the other” is a common phrase real estate agents use to convince homebuyers to become landlords and purchase an income property. Here are three we found on the market for about $600,000: Read more
Big Boyle Heights party attracts a crowd -- and police and fire departments
Boyle Heights -- A large outdoor party with bonfires and fireworks Friday evening drew hundreds of spectators as well as a police and fire response. Read more
$100k slice on Lincoln Heights fixer upper; $100k cut on Remodeled Highland Park 2-bedroom; $120k chop on Mount Washington contemporary
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
