EL SERENO -- A 50-year-old man was shot to death early this morning. Read more

Mount Washington - It was more than 60 years ago when Dr. Fong Q. Jing and his wife Lorraine were looking to build a home but often encount… Read more

East Los Angeles -- When Juan and Candy Villa purchased La Azteca Tortilleria in 2010, they had no idea how to make handmade tortillas or h… Read more

Health-care startup Curative has re-launched its COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium, the company announced today. Read more

Freeway underpasses in Glassell Park and Silver Lake. Schools in Echo Park and Historic Filipinotown. Parks in Boyle Heights and East Hollywood. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Eagle Rock - There are two possible futures for Colorado Boulevard - and Metro is showing them in a pair of videos. Read more

If you think there's a shortage of canned cat food, maybe supplies are just short for your favorite brand. You know. The only kind your cat will eat. Read more

Los Feliz -- Maybe ghosts live up there. Certainly coyotes do. At about 4,210 acres, Griffith Park is the largest municipal park in the United States with urban wilderness. Read more

Elysian Heights - A small stable that had stood empty next to Elysian Park now shelter a couple of rescued horses. Read more