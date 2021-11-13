Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
50-year-old man killed in fatal El Sereno shooting
EL SERENO -- A 50-year-old man was shot to death early this morning. Read more
Mid-century modern in Mt. Washington is nominated as monument
Mount Washington - It was more than 60 years ago when Dr. Fong Q. Jing and his wife Lorraine were looking to build a home but often encount… Read more
East LA tortilleria attracts loyal customers and Michelin recognition after a decade of hard work
East Los Angeles -- When Juan and Candy Villa purchased La Azteca Tortilleria in 2010, they had no idea how to make handmade tortillas or h… Read more
Dodger Stadium COVID-19 testing site is back in business
Health-care startup Curative has re-launched its COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium, the company announced today. Read more
The 16 spots -- from El Sereno to East Hollywood -- where encampments would be prohibited
Freeway underpasses in Glassell Park and Silver Lake. Schools in Echo Park and Historic Filipinotown. Parks in Boyle Heights and East Hollywood. Read more
Storefronts up for grabs | Lincoln Heights mixed-use project moving forward | $3.5 million Silver Lake home sale
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Videos show the future of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock with new bus lanes
Eagle Rock - There are two possible futures for Colorado Boulevard - and Metro is showing them in a pair of videos. Read more
Where's the Fancy Feast? Some Eastside cats are facing a shortage of their favorite food
If you think there's a shortage of canned cat food, maybe supplies are just short for your favorite brand. You know. The only kind your cat will eat. Read more
Legends; Detention Centers and a Gay-In: High and low lights from the 125-year history of Griffith Park
Los Feliz -- Maybe ghosts live up there. Certainly coyotes do. At about 4,210 acres, Griffith Park is the largest municipal park in the United States with urban wilderness. Read more
Rescued horses-- Half-Moon and BeauDune -- retire to Elysian Heights stable
Elysian Heights - A small stable that had stood empty next to Elysian Park now shelter a couple of rescued horses. Read more
