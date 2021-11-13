the eastsider top 10 logo

50-year-old man killed in fatal El Sereno shooting

 

EL SERENO  --  A 50-year-old man was shot to death early this morning. Read more

Mid-century modern in Mt. Washington is nominated as monument

Mount Washington - It was more than 60 years ago when Dr. Fong Q. Jing and his wife Lorraine were looking to build a home but often encount… Read more

East LA tortilleria attracts loyal customers and Michelin recognition after a decade of hard work

East Los Angeles -- When Juan and Candy Villa purchased La Azteca Tortilleria in 2010, they had no idea how to make handmade tortillas or h… Read more

Dodger Stadium COVID-19 testing site is back in business

Health-care startup Curative has re-launched its COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium, the company announced today. Read more

The 16 spots -- from El Sereno to East Hollywood -- where encampments would be prohibited

Freeway underpasses in Glassell Park and Silver Lake. Schools in Echo Park and Historic Filipinotown. Parks in Boyle Heights and East Hollywood. Read more

Storefronts up for grabs | Lincoln Heights mixed-use project moving forward | $3.5 million Silver Lake home sale

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Videos show the future of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock with new bus lanes

Eagle Rock - There are two possible futures for Colorado Boulevard - and Metro is showing them in a pair of videos. Read more

Where's the Fancy Feast? Some Eastside cats are facing a shortage of their favorite food

If you think there's a shortage of canned cat food, maybe supplies are just short for your favorite brand. You know. The only kind your cat will eat. Read more

Legends; Detention Centers and a Gay-In: High and low lights from the 125-year history of Griffith Park

Los Feliz -- Maybe ghosts live up there. Certainly coyotes do. At about 4,210 acres, Griffith Park is the largest municipal park in the United States with urban wilderness. Read more

Rescued horses-- Half-Moon and BeauDune -- retire to Elysian Heights stable

Elysian Heights -  A small stable that had stood empty next to Elysian Park now shelter a couple of rescued horses. Read more

 

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

