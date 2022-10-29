Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Silver Lake -- A burglary suspect, was arrested and two others are on the loose after attempting to rob a home early this morning in the 2000 block of West Silver Lake Drive. Read more
Mount Washington -- It’s hard to beat the vista from the top of Avenue 37, otherwise known as Kite Hill. But don’t plan on driving along there: The road was closed ten months ago, and officials aren’t saying when it will reopen. Read more
We know little about Natalie Schaffer or why she was lying down in a Vons parking lot one night when she was run over and killed by a big-rig truck in an accident. Read more
Boyle Heights -- Roosevelt High teacher Jason Torres-Rangel jokes when he says he is a bit of an oddball in a family of math teachers. Read more
Belle Boy is Heritage Square Museum’s resident cat. He’s a fan of museum events like movie nights, immersive theater and puppet shows. He’s Instagram-famous. Read more
Highland Park -- Lauretta Goldsmith is a fixture at the monthly meetings of the Highland Park Ebell Club, where she signs in arriving members and guests for lunch and conversation. Read more
Educators say transitional kindergarten programs help children learn to verbalize thoughts and feelings and how to interact with other kids. Read more
Echo Park - An environmental study has concluded that Barlow Hospital’s new skilled nursing facility - currently in the planning stages - w… Read more
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.