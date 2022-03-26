Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
LAPD seeking hit-and-run Tesla driver who went airborne on Echo Park street
Echo Park -- A $1,000 reward has been issued to find the driver of a Tesla whose vehicle went airborne on Baxter Street last night and then struck two parked cars and trash cans. Read more
Cyclist killed in Cypress Park hit-and-run
Cypress Park -- A man riding a bike was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday night, said the LAPD. Read more
From Eagle Rock to East LA, what was once called “vocational ed” is now attracting a new generation of students
Traditionally, auto body shop classes and other vocational courses were for young people who weren't necessarily college bound. Today, hands-on education is much different. Read more
Customers support a Boyle Heights restaurant owner following an assault -- “I wanted to show him he’s not alone.”
Boyle Heights -- Modesto Navarro had worked at Velarde’s Fruits Restaurant for more than 30 years without any trouble. Things changed last Friday. Read more
Lawsuit filed over Dodger Stadium aerial tram
A nonprofit group is challenging Metro's approval of a proposed private, multimillion-dollar aerial tram to transport riders between Union Station and Dodger Stadium, arguing there was insufficient public input and that the project has "all the earmarks of a clandestine, sweetheart deal." Read more
Silverlake or Silver Lake?
It’s a topic that’s guaranteed to generate as passionate a debate as how to pronounce “Los Feliz” and the definition of “the Eastside.” Is it Silverlake or Silver Lake? Read more
New housing and stores mean big changes for a quiet Lincoln Heights block
Lincoln Heights - Two hundred apartments and a food hall are hitting the market near the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store. Read more
City Terrace shootout leaves one dead
City Terrace -- One man was killed during an exchange of gunfire this morning in what may have been a gang-related shooting, according to the L.A. Sherriff's Department. Read more
All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz and Silver Lake
Live your LA dream in this remarkable offering, a private corner-lot sanctuary in Los Feliz with a lush yard and pool. Read more
Ronan Farrow buys in Los Feliz | Anaïs Nin’s Silver Lake home | 200 new Lincoln Heights dwellings
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Man shot multiple times in El Sereno
EL SERENO -- A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being shot multiple times, said the LAPD. Read more
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.