Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 9,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
El Sereno - Two people were shot this afternoon along the 5300 block of Valley Boulevard, police said. Read more
Atwater Village -- After more than 17 years in Sunset Junction, Secret Headquarters has found a new home in Atwater Village, the popular pu… Read more
El Sereno --El Sereno Middle School and Magnet Center’s rich history includes two distinctive landmark buildings, name changes, grade reconfigurations and a historic designation. Read more
Los Feliz - This was the first house that Larry from the Three Stooges ever owned. Read more
Silver Lake -- A 40-foot tree fell at Ivanhoe Elementary School in Silver Lake, with part of it landing on a bungalow that houses two classrooms. Read more
Los Feliz - Just up the street from Walt Disney’s first big studio - or at least where the studio used to be - is a set of eight cottages t… Read more
In a nondescript gray box building off Verdugo Boulevard in Glassell Park, art is being mixed, poured and molded by concrete artist Krizia … Read more
The food is good, very good. But what really satisfies, what gives you a glow, what makes it all worthwhile – is being there. Pijja is like getting to the finish line of a marathon. It may take a long time, but it gives you bragging rights – and some delicious leftovers for the next day. Read more
A woman was fatally shot in a confrontation with police Wednesday night in the Silver Lake area, according to the LAPD. Read more
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.