Eagle Rock - If all goes as planned, Creature's Plants & Coffee on Eagle Rock Boulevard will be the perfect place for anyone who ever visited a plant store and thought it might be a good place to relax and have a cup of coffee. Read more
Highland Park -- One person was critically injured when a person was struck by a Metro Gold Line train this afternoon. Read more
Eagle Rock - The new Vidiots theater has been just about ready to open — for years. Now, the cinema and store faces yet another public hearing next month after a lawsuit was filed against the city over its approval of a beer and wine permit. Read more
Echo Park -- A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced today. Read more
Mount Washington -- An abandoned nursery in Elyria Canyon Park is being restored as a place for plants and people – and you can help. Read more
Glassell Park -- I had begun the evening with the notion that I would be able to waltz into a popular Silver Lake hotspot and grab a seat at the bar. Unfortunately, about a hundred other aspirants had the same idea, so I hopped in the car and drove 15 minutes to Dunsmoor in Glassell Park. I’m happy I did. Read more
Lincoln Heights - A young man was killed over the weekend in what police are describing as a gang-related shooting. Read more
Los Feliz -- If you're looking for the site of Walt Disney's first big studios, start off by getting supplies (fried chicken, wine, muffin … Read more
Echo Park - A homeless camp that appeared at the end of December in front of the former Rite-Aid at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue has… Read more
Each year, Griffith Park sees its share of dangerous accidents and life-saving rescues. Read more
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
