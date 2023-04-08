Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eagle Rock - There is, at long last, a plan for the former site of Ernie Jr’s Taco House after it has been sitting idle for nearly a decade. Read more
Silver Lake: Can you have two ice cream shops in one small shopping center? Apparently not. Read more
Silver Lake -- An arson investigation is underway after more than a dozen trees were torched last month near the reservoirs. Read more
El Sereno -- A 25-year-old man riding a scooter was struck by gunfire and killed early this morning, police said. Read more
Mount Washington -- Police detectives and fire department arson investigators have teamed up to look into numerous suspicious tree and vegetation fires that have worried many residents. Read more
Highland Park - More than 2,700 LADWP customers are without power late this afternoon in the Highland Park area as strong north winds raked Los Angeles. Read more
Eagle Rock -- In the mid-70s, you’d be hard-pressed to see or hear a parrot in the Los Angeles skies. Read more
Boyle Heights -- A 31-year-old man was shot to death in what police believe was a drive-by, gang-related shooting early this morning. Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
It looks like spring has finally arrived bringing with it sunnier days and making it possible to sneak out for lunch outdoors Read more
News and messages from our sponsors
