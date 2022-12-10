Here's what Eastsiders are reading
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Wildlife officials announced plans to capture famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 after apparently attacking a Chihuahua in Silver Lake last week and killing a small dog in the Hollywood Hills last month. Read more
Los Feliz -- The Griffith Park pony rides will close later this month, after 74 years of operation, authorities said Sunday. Read more
I grew up in a world of bagels. But we weren’t obsessed with them the way hungry hordes on the Eastside of Los Angeles are. Read more
Silver Lake -- Someone once characterized Sue Carpenter as a disruptor before being a disruptor was even a thing, an analog-era provocateur claiming a slice of the radio airwaves, authorities be damned. Read more
Eagle Rock - The fire station nearest a deadly house fire last Friday was closed because a staff member was absent, according to a fire dep… Read more
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
Los Feliz -- The owner of Griffith Park's longtime pony rides attraction today defended his handling of the horses after Los Angeles parks officials cited a "lack of transparency" into the deaths of four ponies as the reason the city is not renewing his contract. Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Silver Lake -- Dov Charney, founder and former head of American Apparel, has agreed to give up his hilltop estate as part of bankruptcy proceedings, sources told the New York Post. Read more
A person died Friday at the scene of a house fire in the Eagle Rock area after going back into the burning building, authorities said. Read more
