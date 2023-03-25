Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Echo Park -- Plans to remove the Echo Park Lake fence were the focus of two meetings last week. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez vowed to keep the park free of homeless encampments once the barrier comes down. But many remained skeptical -- and a yelling homeless woman outside one of the meetings didn't help. Read more
Boyle Heights -- A man was rushed to a trauma center this morning after falling from the Sixth Street Bridge into the Los Angeles River, traveling at least three-quarters of a mile downstream, authorities said. Read more
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news. Read more
Highland Park -- A woman was fatally injured this morning in a hit-and-run, and an investigation was underway. Read more
Silver Lake takes its murals and musical legends seriously. That’s what Sugared + Bronzed, a hair removal and airbrush tanning salon, learn… Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
East Hollywood -- As many as 25 people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a converted residential building on Sunset Boulevard, authorities said. Read more
LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- A 51-year-old man was critically injured in a greater alarm fire Wednesday evening at a movie studio. Read more
In this issue: We walk the sidewalks of Whittier Boulevard and wonder what happened to the Latino Walk of Fame. A look at the hospital that became a "war zone" during the depths of the pandemic. And we cheer for ELAC’s Huskies in new Netflix series. Read more
