Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Silver Lake takes its murals and musical legends seriously. That’s what Sugared + Bronzed, a hair removal and airbrush tanning salon, learn… Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Eagle Rock -- In the 60s, Eagle Rock was said to have the highest concentration of dive bars in Los Angeles. Where did I hear that? Maybe from someone on the next bar stool? Read more
Echo Park - Though the days seem numbered for the chainlink fence around Echo Park Lake, some neighbors want to keep it there - or replace … Read more
Another powerful storm will slam the Los Angeles area today, with potentially heavy rain and gusty winds anticipated across the region and raising fears of localized flooding. Read more
Los Feliz - This was the first house that Larry from the Three Stooges ever owned. Read more
Lincoln Heights -- A man who shot three police officers in a gun battle that left him dead was a suspect in an extortion case, police said today. Read more
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news. Read more
Gloria Molina, a pioneer Latina politician who served on the County Board of Supervisors for more than two decades following terms in the state Assembly and the L.A. City Council, announced today she is battling terminal cancer. Read more
After Helen Cluck Jackson was stolen at night -- along with 25 pounds of feed -- from Heritage Square Museum, her coop mate Big Red became … Read more
