Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Echo Park — After months of suspense, the owners of Ms. Donut must leave by the end of August to make room for a new restaurant. Read more
East Los Angeles -- A man was stabbed to death early this morning in the City Terrace section of East L.A. Read more
Eagle Rock — Macy’s, one of the three anchor stores at Eagle Rock Plaza, is shutting down operations at the end of September, according to Deana Doetzl, the general manager of Eagle Rock Plaza. Read more
East Los Angeles -- A 21-year-old man suspected of committing two sexual assaults and three other crimes during a six-day span has been arrested, authorities said today Read more
Atwater Village — About four years after declaring “No Sleep ’til Brooklyn,” the Beastie Boys set up a recording studio on the second floor… Read more
Echo Park -- A motorist was arrested this morning after leading police on a brief chase in a possibly stolen vehicle Read more
East Los Angeles -- In addition to being a timeless musical artist, Tony Bennett, who passed away last week at the age of 96, was a philanthropist who supported various causes, including high school arts programs. Several Eastside schools have benefitted from the support of Exploring the Arts, or ETA, a non-profit organization Bennet and his wife, Susan Benedetto, co-founded in 1999. Read more
Eagle Rock -- LAPD investigators searched and took computers from an Eagle Rock home as part of the investigation into a secretly recorded conversation that sparked last year's City Hall racism scandal, it was reported today. Read more
East Los Angeles: Authorities sought the public's help to find a man who attacked a woman over the weekend outside her home. Read more
Lincoln Heights -- Mazal – a remarkable Israeli vegetarian restaurant – does not sit where you might expect it to be. Indeed, it isn’t situ… Read more
