In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
A Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member and drag queen Maebe A Girl is up against veteran lawmaker Adam Schiff in the race for California's 30th Congressional District. Read more
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fort… Read more
Today's rain storm sent the L.A. River surging and flooded streets and freeways. Read more
Maybe more people would bike to work if they had some company. Read more
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
If you didn’t know Causita – which sits adjacent to its brother restaurant, Bar Moruno – was Peruvian, a casual glance at the menu won’t enlighten you. Read more
Will he wear his sequined Dodger uniform? We can only hope! Read more
The polls have closed, and the first batch of election results are expected soon -- but the final tallies may not be known for days, even weeks. Read more
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new council member representing Los Angeles' First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Read more
