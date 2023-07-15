Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
East Los Angeles -- A Garfield High student is in intensive care with severe head and leg injuries after a hit-and-run crash last week. He was struck while riding his bike to summer school. Read more
Atwater Village — About four years after declaring “No Sleep ’til Brooklyn,” the Beastie Boys set up a recording studio on the second floor… Read more
Boyle Heights – The kids at Hollenbeck Middle School probably don't know it, but they attend classes in an Art Deco time capsule, reflecting a style and movement that influenced the look and design of everything from skyscrapers to classic Hollywood movies. Read more
Boyle Heights -- A first-grade teacher at Sunrise Elementary School has been charged with sexually assaulting six female students at the school, the L.A County District Attorney George Gascón announced today. Read more
Boyle Heights -- Police arrested a man suspected of shooting one person and firing a rifle at several others while driving around the area during a morning shooting spree. Read more
Highland Park -- A homeless man is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday night in a shooting that police believe is gang-related, according to preliminary police reports. Read more
Boyle Heights -- A 60-year-old man was found shot to death this morning in front of a home, police said. Read more
Silver Lake -- Two burglary suspects are in police custody today while two other remain at large after they led police on a high sped freeway chase that ended in Silver Lake bordering Echo Park. Read more
Crash on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights leaves one dead, one injured Read more
Echo Park: Construction on Stronghold Climbing Gym's second location is now underway and is expected to be finished before the end of the y… Read more
