In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Montecito Heights -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday night in what may have been a gang-related shooting, police said. Read more
El Sereno - A worker tending to a traffic median was killed and a driver was injured in a crash this afternoon on Huntington Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Read more
Lincoln Heights -- A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting early this morning, authorities said. Read more
Cypress Park -- Divine Saviour School has a lot going for it: A science, technology, engineering and math program. Before- and after-school care and activities. And parents who drive miles out of their way to send their children to the Catholic school. All Divine Savior needs is more students. Read more
Mount Washington -- The most interesting thing about L.A. wines is that the county's different microclimates and geographies makes for a wide variety of wines, said winemaker Mark Blatty. Read more
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. Read more
Eagle Rock -- A tiny service station that’s easy to miss and in sad shape has been nominated as a historic landmark. Read more
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
Lincoln Heights -- You may have noticed that Lincoln Heights is several miles from the ocean. But, millions of years ago, Lincoln Heights and the rest of L.A. were submerged deep under the sea. Read more
What non-golfers might not realize is that they, too, are welcome to enjoy the Griffith Park golf courses with their sweeping mountainside vistas and stately Clubhouse restaurant. Read more
