Coalition seeks more safety along Hyperion Avenue
What might a safer, more welcoming Hyperion Avenue look like? That's the question a group of community members in Silver Lake and Los Feliz… Read more
Crash knocks out power in Silver Lake
Silver Lake -- The LADWP says that nearly 3,000 of its customers are without service in the Echo Park and Silver Lake area following a crash this morning. Read more
Driver arrested in fatal Echo Park crash
Echo Park - A driver has been charged in a fatal crash earlier this month in which a man sitting on a bus bench was struck and knocked onto the side of the 101 Freeway. Read more
A 136-year-old Garvanza home has been nominated as a historic monument
Garvanza -- One of this neighborhood's oldest homes could become its latest historic landmark. Read more
Supply chain problems delay Taylor Yard bridge opening
It may look like the new Taylor yard pedestrian and bike bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley is ready to cross. But the 400-foot-long span across the L.A. River remains closed, with officials awaiting some final parts. Read more
Eagle Rock home's star turn in 'Impeachment' | Anti-camping sites | New Glassell Park Starbucks
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Lincoln Heights block to make way for affordable housing and food hall
Lincoln Heights - Despite opposition from the neighborhood council, construction is expected to begin soon on a 97-unit affordable housing and mixed-use complex that would rise on nearly an entire city block. Read more
All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Altadena
In the coveted Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, this midcentury modern circa 1961 delivers abundant space and knockout views. Read more
Renovated Midcentury Garvanza Home
Good things come for those who make the ascension, positioned towards an iconic Silver Lake stair street apex, a charming California Bungalow. Read more
Eastside non-drinkers toast the arrival of alcohol-free options
When Jillian Barkley stopped drinking alcohol three years ago, she found the supply of fun, creative and tasty alcohol-free beverages to be… Read more
