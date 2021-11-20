Here's what Eastsiders are reading

What might a safer, more welcoming Hyperion Avenue look like? That's the question a group of community members in Silver Lake and Los Feliz… Read more

Silver Lake -- The LADWP says that nearly 3,000 of its customers are without service in the Echo Park and Silver Lake area following a crash this morning. Read more

Echo Park - A driver has been charged in a fatal crash earlier this month in which a man sitting on a bus bench was struck and knocked onto the side of the 101 Freeway. Read more

Garvanza -- One of this neighborhood's oldest homes could become its latest historic landmark. Read more

Supply chain problems delay Taylor Yard bridge opening

It may look like the new Taylor yard pedestrian and bike bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley is ready to cross. But the 400-foot-long span across the L.A. River remains closed, with officials awaiting some final parts. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Lincoln Heights - Despite opposition from the neighborhood council, construction is expected to begin soon on a 97-unit affordable housing and mixed-use complex that would rise on nearly an entire city block. Read more

In the coveted Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, this midcentury modern circa 1961 delivers abundant space and knockout views. Read more

Good things come for those who make the ascension, positioned towards an iconic Silver Lake stair street apex, a charming California Bungalow. Read more

When Jillian Barkley stopped drinking alcohol three years ago, she found the supply of fun, creative and tasty alcohol-free beverages to be… Read more