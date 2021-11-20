the eastsider top 10 logo

Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Coalition seeks more safety along Hyperion Avenue

What might a safer, more welcoming Hyperion Avenue look like? That's the question a group of community members in Silver Lake and Los Feliz… Read more

Crash knocks out power in Silver Lake

Silver Lake -- The LADWP says that nearly 3,000 of its customers are without service in the Echo Park and Silver Lake area following a crash this morning. Read more

Driver arrested in fatal Echo Park crash

Echo Park - A driver has been charged in a fatal crash earlier this month in which a man sitting on a bus bench was struck and knocked onto the side of the 101 Freeway. Read more

A 136-year-old Garvanza home has been nominated as a historic monument

Garvanza -- One of this neighborhood's oldest homes could become its latest historic landmark. Read more

Supply chain problems delay Taylor Yard bridge opening

It may look like the new Taylor yard pedestrian and bike bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley is ready to cross. But the 400-foot-long span across the L.A. River remains closed, with officials awaiting some final parts. Read more

Eagle Rock home's star turn in 'Impeachment' | Anti-camping sites | New Glassell Park Starbucks

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Lincoln Heights block to make way for affordable housing and food hall

Lincoln Heights - Despite opposition from the neighborhood council, construction is expected to begin soon on a 97-unit affordable housing and mixed-use complex that would rise on nearly an entire city block. Read more

All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Altadena

In the coveted Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, this midcentury modern circa 1961 delivers abundant space and knockout views. Read more

Renovated Midcentury Garvanza Home

Good things come for those who make the ascension, positioned towards an iconic Silver Lake stair street apex, a charming California Bungalow. Read more

Eastside non-drinkers toast the arrival of alcohol-free options

When Jillian Barkley stopped drinking alcohol three years ago, she found the supply of fun, creative and tasty alcohol-free beverages to be… Read more

 

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

