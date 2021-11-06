the eastsider top 10 logo

East LA tortilleria attracts loyal customers and Michelin recognition after a decade of hard work

East Los Angeles -- When Juan and Candy Villa purchased La Azteca Tortilleria in 2010, they had no idea how to make handmade tortillas or h… Read more

Lincoln Heights block to make way for affordable housing and food hall

Lincoln Heights - Despite opposition from the neighborhood council, construction is expected to begin soon on a 97-unit affordable housing and mixed-use complex that would rise on nearly an entire city block. Read more

One dead in fatal Echo Park crash

Echo Park -- A pedestrian standing on a sidewalk was killed early this morning after being struck by a car near Temple Street and Edgeware Road. The impact of the crash threw the male victim onto the side of the adjacent 101 Freeway, where he was pronounced dead, police said.  Read more

Man wounded in Echo Park shooting on Mohawk Street

Echo Park --  Gang officers responded to a shooting Friday night that left a man wounded, police said. Read more

How is Taylor Yard coming along? | $4.7 for Los Feliz home | Highland Park home nominated as monument

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Tree topples across 30 cars in Greek Theatre parking lot; one woman injured

Los Feliz -- A large tree toppled across a parking area at the Greek Theatre tonight, landing on about 30 parked vehicles and injuring one woman, according to the LA Fire Department.  Read more

Reclaiming Taylor Yard: Reshaping 100 acres of railroad property into post-industrial parkland

The re-envisioning of the former Taylor Yard adjacent to the Los Angeles River in Glassell Park and Cypress Park continues with numerous projects in various phases of development. Read more

Crash on 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights leaves pedestrian dead

Lincoln Heights -- A pedestrian was killed early this morning after being struck by a big rig truck. Read more

El Sereno students at Wilson High use podcasts and video to promote COVID-19 vaccination

El Sereno -- With the help of videos and podcasts, students at Wilson High School have been working to convey to their peers the importance of getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Read more

Dreamy MCM in Highland Park Hills

The Hammock House. Sited at the top of Le Gray, the crowning jewel in the hills of Highland Park. This Mid-Century, recreated by visionaries with exquisite taste, is quintessential California living. Read more

 

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

