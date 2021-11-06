Here's what Eastsiders are reading
East LA tortilleria attracts loyal customers and Michelin recognition after a decade of hard work
East Los Angeles -- When Juan and Candy Villa purchased La Azteca Tortilleria in 2010, they had no idea how to make handmade tortillas or h… Read more
Lincoln Heights block to make way for affordable housing and food hall
Lincoln Heights - Despite opposition from the neighborhood council, construction is expected to begin soon on a 97-unit affordable housing and mixed-use complex that would rise on nearly an entire city block. Read more
One dead in fatal Echo Park crash
Echo Park -- A pedestrian standing on a sidewalk was killed early this morning after being struck by a car near Temple Street and Edgeware Road. The impact of the crash threw the male victim onto the side of the adjacent 101 Freeway, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Read more
Man wounded in Echo Park shooting on Mohawk Street
Echo Park -- Gang officers responded to a shooting Friday night that left a man wounded, police said. Read more
How is Taylor Yard coming along? | $4.7 for Los Feliz home | Highland Park home nominated as monument
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Tree topples across 30 cars in Greek Theatre parking lot; one woman injured
Los Feliz -- A large tree toppled across a parking area at the Greek Theatre tonight, landing on about 30 parked vehicles and injuring one woman, according to the LA Fire Department. Read more
Reclaiming Taylor Yard: Reshaping 100 acres of railroad property into post-industrial parkland
The re-envisioning of the former Taylor Yard adjacent to the Los Angeles River in Glassell Park and Cypress Park continues with numerous projects in various phases of development. Read more
Crash on 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights leaves pedestrian dead
Lincoln Heights -- A pedestrian was killed early this morning after being struck by a big rig truck. Read more
El Sereno students at Wilson High use podcasts and video to promote COVID-19 vaccination
El Sereno -- With the help of videos and podcasts, students at Wilson High School have been working to convey to their peers the importance of getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Read more
Dreamy MCM in Highland Park Hills
The Hammock House. Sited at the top of Le Gray, the crowning jewel in the hills of Highland Park. This Mid-Century, recreated by visionaries with exquisite taste, is quintessential California living. Read more
