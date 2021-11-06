Here's what Eastsiders are reading

East Los Angeles -- When Juan and Candy Villa purchased La Azteca Tortilleria in 2010, they had no idea how to make handmade tortillas or h… Read more

Lincoln Heights - Despite opposition from the neighborhood council, construction is expected to begin soon on a 97-unit affordable housing and mixed-use complex that would rise on nearly an entire city block. Read more

Echo Park -- A pedestrian standing on a sidewalk was killed early this morning after being struck by a car near Temple Street and Edgeware Road. The impact of the crash threw the male victim onto the side of the adjacent 101 Freeway, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Read more

Echo Park -- Gang officers responded to a shooting Friday night that left a man wounded, police said. Read more

Los Feliz -- A large tree toppled across a parking area at the Greek Theatre tonight, landing on about 30 parked vehicles and injuring one woman, according to the LA Fire Department. Read more

The re-envisioning of the former Taylor Yard adjacent to the Los Angeles River in Glassell Park and Cypress Park continues with numerous projects in various phases of development. Read more

Lincoln Heights -- A pedestrian was killed early this morning after being struck by a big rig truck. Read more

El Sereno -- With the help of videos and podcasts, students at Wilson High School have been working to convey to their peers the importance of getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Read more

