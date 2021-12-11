Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Lincoln Heights -- A woman's body was found in the trunk of a car parked in a public parking lot on Tuesday morning, police said. Read more

Boyle Heights -- Crisis counselors were on hand at Roosevelt High today following the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of a student outside a nearby recreation center. Read more

Highland Park - A 45-year-old man was wounded after being shot while driving in Highland Park Sunday night. Read more

Construction is underway to divert the underground stream known as the North Branch into the city's sewer system instead of into the Arroyo Seco during the drier months. However, an environmental group is pushing a different plan: Expose or “daylight” the North Branch through Sycamore Grove Park. Read more

Highland Park --At least four people were hurt Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash that included two pedestrians. Read more

Angeleno Heights -- Police are in a standoff with a burglary suspect tonight in the 1400 block of Carroll Avenue. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Boyle Heights -- A teenage boy was killed in a shooting this afternoon near a recreation center, according to police and news reports. Read more

Los Feliz -- The health and treatment of the horses at the Griffith Park Pony Rides are coming under scrutiny. Read more

Nestled in the heart of Atwater Village sits a picture-perfect home that offers Old World Spanish charm combined with comfort choices to fit a modern lifestyle. Read more