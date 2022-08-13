Here's what Eastsiders are reading
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eagle Rock - After moving here, Patricia Vuagniaux found herself driving to Los Feliz for a good cup of coffee. Read more
Los Feliz -- The body of a woman who apparently took her own life was found burning and hanging from a tree this afternoon in Griffith Park, authorities said. Read more
Echo Park -- Homicide detectives this morning are investigating the fatal shooting of a man. Read more
East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Read more
Echo Park -- Large sections of the chain-link fence around Echo Park Lake were knocked down Sunday night. Read more
East Los Angeles -- The county sheriff's department today is investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community. Read more
Echo Park -- The Sunset Boulevard site of Club Bahia - a long-time destination for fans of salsa, cumbia and other Latin music - has been sold and will likely be redeveloped, according to the selling agent. Read more
Silver Lake -- L.A. Fire Department units responded to a fire this afternoon in a two-story hillside home in 2300 block of Silver Ridge Ave. Read more
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high? Read more
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
