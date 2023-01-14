Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Rain likely. High around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: January 14, 2023 @ 9:40 am
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Boyle Heights -- A man was shot and killed on a spiral pedestrian ramp at the Sixth Street Bridge during an unauthorized music video shoot on Friday night, according to preliminary information from police. Read more
Boyle Heights -- Not showing up to school had long been a problem for 15-year-old Yordi Luna. Read more
El Sereno -- Police are asking the public to help find a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. Read more
Heavy rain continues to fall across Los Angeles today as yet another storm system thundered over the region, creating high winds, flooding,… Read more
The public has until Jan. 20 to weigh in on three concepts for a mile-long greenway that will give Cypress Park and Glassell Park access to… Read more
El Sereno -- A choreographer turned businesswoman who opened an arts center and events facility is now working on adding a restaurant and performance space next door. Read more
Echo Park - A new homeless encampment has sprung up along Glendale Boulevard, raising an early challenge for the neighborhood’s new City Council member. Read more
El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Read more
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news. Read more
Highland Park -- A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the childhood home of singer Billie Eilish Thursday evening was arrested. Read more
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
