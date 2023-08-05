Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 10:13 pm
Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
East Los Angeles -- A man was shot to death near Garfield High Saturday night. Read more
El Sereno -- At El Sereno Greengrocer, a story comes with every box of crackers and handful of flor de calabaza. Read more
Boyle Heights -- A man was killed Tuesday night during an argument in a park in what police say is a gang shooting. Read more
Echo Park — After months of suspense, the owners of Ms. Donut must leave by the end of August to make room for a new restaurant. Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Boyle Heights — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Saturday for a park under the new Sixth Street Viaduct, according to City Councilman Kevin de Leon’s office. Read more
Boyle Heights -- A homeless man and woman were wounded after they were shot inside their tent Monday night, police said. Read more
Cypress Park -- Last September the students, staff and parents of Divine Saviour School gathered to celebrate the Catholic school’s centennial. This month, the school community will come together once more to mark another milestone -- Divine Saviour’s closure. Read more
Atwater Village — About four years after declaring “No Sleep ’til Brooklyn,” the Beastie Boys set up a recording studio on the second floor… Read more
East Los Angeles -- Authorities were investigating a possible freeway shooting early this morning in the City Terrace area that left a person injured. Read more
Los Feliz — Griffith Park used to have an airfield — right up in the northeast corner, around the current location of the L.A. Zoo parking lot and the Autry Museum. Read more
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.