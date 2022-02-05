Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Sears building in Boyle Heights faces an uncertain future, with 'bigger' plans in the works
Boyle Heights - Plans for the former Sears building at Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street are still taking shape. But the owner said his com… Read more
$5,000 reward issued to find Echo Park hit-and-run driver who struck a cyclist
Echo Park - The LAPD is offering a $5,000 reward to find the hit-and-run driver who rear-ended a cyclist on Glendale Boulevard last month. Read more
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Glassell Park
Perched above Sunset Junction in prime Silver Lake, this updated Spanish is a dreamy urban retreat. Read more
Strange Days: Nithya Raman's first year on the L.A. City Council
Whether they voted for Nithya Raman or not, most people would probably agree that her first year on the City Council was unusual. Read more
$75k chop on Boyle Heights 3-bedroom; $59k slice on Los Feliz Condo; $60k cut on Silver Lake 4-bedroom
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
Fixer uppers for under $700,000 in Boyle Heights, City Terrace and Highland Park
Ready for a challenge. If you are a patient do-it-yourselfer or are working with a contractor, here are three fixer-uppers to consider: Read more
New comic book and pinball shop Revenge Of opens in Glassell Park
Glassell Park – Friends Jeff Eyser, Joe Myers and Joe Kuntz were dissatisfied with the comic book store options on the Eastside. So, they d… Read more
Shake Shack coming to Silver Lake | Cheebo opening in Eagle Rock | Super Bowl picks
The Eastside restaurant scene is picking up several new players, with some of them replacing establishments that have called it quits durin… Read more
Police shoot man with ghost gun in Boyle Heights
Boyle Heights -- A man armed with a ghost gun, which are often made from kits without traceable serial numbers, was shot by police this afternoon. Read more
Stylish Eagle Rock Spanish Amongst the Trees
Perched on a knoll overlooking the hustle and bustle of Eagle Rock, this adorable Spanish style home, a world of birds, foliage, and inviting solitude, leaving all cares at the street. Read more
