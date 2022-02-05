Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Boyle Heights - Plans for the former Sears building at Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street are still taking shape. But the owner said his com… Read more

Echo Park - The LAPD is offering a $5,000 reward to find the hit-and-run driver who rear-ended a cyclist on Glendale Boulevard last month. Read more

Perched above Sunset Junction in prime Silver Lake, this updated Spanish is a dreamy urban retreat. Read more

Whether they voted for Nithya Raman or not, most people would probably agree that her first year on the City Council was unusual. Read more

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more

Ready for a challenge. If you are a patient do-it-yourselfer or are working with a contractor, here are three fixer-uppers to consider: Read more

Glassell Park – Friends Jeff Eyser, Joe Myers and Joe Kuntz were dissatisfied with the comic book store options on the Eastside. So, they d… Read more

The Eastside restaurant scene is picking up several new players, with some of them replacing establishments that have called it quits durin… Read more

Boyle Heights -- A man armed with a ghost gun, which are often made from kits without traceable serial numbers, was shot by police this afternoon. Read more

Perched on a knoll overlooking the hustle and bustle of Eagle Rock, this adorable Spanish style home, a world of birds, foliage, and inviting solitude, leaving all cares at the street. Read more