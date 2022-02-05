ICYMI Top 10 Boyle Heights Cover

Sears building in Boyle Heights faces an uncertain future, with 'bigger' plans in the works

Boyle Heights - Plans for the former Sears building at Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street are still taking shape. But the owner said his com… Read more

$5,000 reward issued to find Echo Park hit-and-run driver who struck a cyclist

Echo Park - The LAPD is offering a $5,000 reward to find the hit-and-run driver who rear-ended a cyclist on Glendale Boulevard last month. Read more

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Glassell Park

Perched above Sunset Junction in prime Silver Lake, this updated Spanish is a dreamy urban retreat.  Read more

Strange Days: Nithya Raman's first year on the L.A. City Council

Whether they voted for Nithya Raman or not, most people would probably agree that her first year on the City Council was unusual. Read more

$75k chop on Boyle Heights 3-bedroom; $59k slice on Los Feliz Condo; $60k cut on Silver Lake 4-bedroom

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more

Fixer uppers for under $700,000 in Boyle Heights, City Terrace and Highland Park

Ready for a challenge. If you are a patient do-it-yourselfer or are working with a contractor, here are three fixer-uppers to consider: Read more

New comic book and pinball shop Revenge Of opens in Glassell Park

Glassell Park – Friends Jeff Eyser, Joe Myers and Joe Kuntz were dissatisfied with the comic book store options on the Eastside. So, they d… Read more

Shake Shack coming to Silver Lake | Cheebo opening in Eagle Rock | Super Bowl picks

The Eastside restaurant scene is picking up several new players, with some of them replacing establishments that have called it quits durin… Read more

Police shoot man with ghost gun in Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights -- A man armed with a ghost gun, which are often made from kits without traceable serial numbers, was shot by police this afternoon. Read more

Stylish Eagle Rock Spanish Amongst the Trees

Perched on a knoll overlooking the hustle and bustle of Eagle Rock, this adorable Spanish style home, a world of birds, foliage, and inviting solitude, leaving all cares at the street. Read more

News That Hits Home

