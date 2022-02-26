ICYMI Top 10 Boyle Heights Cover

Echo Park office building sold for $51 million

 

Echo Park - The Citibank building - the tallest building in the neighborhood and a familiar landmark in the heart of Sunset Boulevard commercial strip - has been sold. Read more

Burglary reported at Los Feliz' Sowden House

Los Feliz -- A man was arrested Monday night after a report of a burglary at the landmark Sowden House on Franklin Avenue, police said. Read more

Woman falls into Echo Park construction shaft

Echo Park --Firefighters freed a woman this afternoon who fell at least 10 feet down a cement-lined shaft at a construction site. Read more

110 Freeway crash near Dodger Stadium leaves one dead, one injured

One man was killed and another left in critical condition in an early-morning crash today near Dodger Stadium. Read more

All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Mt. Washington and Pasadena

Midcentury modern design in prime Mt. Washington. Perched on a serene ridge, the home features iconic period elements including natural wood ceilings, exposed beams, clerestory windows, built-ins and a columnar brick hearth. Read more

Coldest storm of the winter makes its way through L.A.

Cold and occasionally wet conditions will plague the Los Angeles area through Wednesday, with gusty winds blowing across the region and a c… Read more

 

 

Actress Lindsey Pearlman who went missing in East Hollywood found dead

 

East Hollywood -- An actress who went missing from the East Hollywood area was found dead this morning in Hollywood. Read more

City Hall? Griffith Observatory? Where will 'Wings of Los Angeles' finally land?

Where would you put a pair of large, bronze wings? Read more

$109k chop on Glassell Park 3-bedroom; $20k slice on Eagle Rock bungalow; $100k cut on Echo Park triplex

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more

Freeway crash kills cyclist in Highland Park area

A man riding a bicycle on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) was killed in a collision with a car last night, authorities said today. Read more

News That Hits Home

