Echo Park - The Citibank building - the tallest building in the neighborhood and a familiar landmark in the heart of Sunset Boulevard commercial strip - has been sold. Read more

Los Feliz -- A man was arrested Monday night after a report of a burglary at the landmark Sowden House on Franklin Avenue, police said. Read more

Echo Park --Firefighters freed a woman this afternoon who fell at least 10 feet down a cement-lined shaft at a construction site. Read more

One man was killed and another left in critical condition in an early-morning crash today near Dodger Stadium. Read more

Midcentury modern design in prime Mt. Washington. Perched on a serene ridge, the home features iconic period elements including natural wood ceilings, exposed beams, clerestory windows, built-ins and a columnar brick hearth. Read more

Cold and occasionally wet conditions will plague the Los Angeles area through Wednesday, with gusty winds blowing across the region and a c… Read more

East Hollywood -- An actress who went missing from the East Hollywood area was found dead this morning in Hollywood. Read more

Where would you put a pair of large, bronze wings? Read more

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more

A man riding a bicycle on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) was killed in a collision with a car last night, authorities said today. Read more