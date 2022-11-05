Here's what Eastsiders are reading
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eagle Rock -- A lawsuit has been filed over approval of a controversial dedicated bus line on Colorado Boulevard. Read more
In the midst of his trial, a Torrance man pleaded no contest today to raping and murdering two Lincoln Heights women about eight months apart in 2011, opening himself to a sentence of life behind bars without parole. Read more
Eagle Rock -- A Tiny Home Village has been taking people off the street since the temporary homeless shelter opened in April. The reaction from neighbors, however, has been mixed. Read more
A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway near East Hollywood, authorities said today. Read more
Echo Park -- The man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in her apartment earlier this month landed in jail a few days later for a different crime, police said. Read more
Silver Lake -- A burglary suspect, was arrested and two others are on the loose after attempting to rob a home early this morning in the 2000 block of West Silver Lake Drive. Read more
Lincoln Heights -- The urban farm behind the Los Angeles Leadership Academy High School is small. Yet this 1/8th of an acre yields much more than produce. Read more
Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news. Read more
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
A Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member and drag queen Maebe A Girl is up against veteran lawmaker Adam Schiff in the race for California's 30th Congressional District. Read more
