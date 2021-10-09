the eastsider top 10 logo

Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Man killed in East LA shooting

East Los Angeles - A man was shot to death  just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Gage Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Read more

Rain, thunderstorms sweep across L.A.; nearly 1,000 lighting strikes reported

After days of above-normal heat, a low-pressure system moved into the Los Angeles area today, bringing driving rain to some areas along with booming thunder and lightning strikes that prompted the closure of beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Read more

Man found dead in Echo Park

Echo Park -- Police are conducting a homicide investigation this morning after a man was found dead on a sidewalk. Read more

Construction to begin on 78 units of affordable housing in East L.A.

East Los Angeles - Construction is scheduled to begin this week on 78 units of affordable and permanent supportive housing at 3rd St. and Dangler Avenue, according to a statement from National Community Renaissance - or National CORE - the nonprofit housing developer behind the project. Read more

Police provide update on Echo Park homicide

Echo Park -- The LAPD on Thursday released more details of the death of 25-year-old Ezekiel Fierro, whose body was found on the morning of Sept. 30 near Park Drive and Ewing Street. Read more

Lincoln Heights gang shooting leaves man dead

Lincoln Heights - A man in his 50s was shot to death Thursday night in what police said was a gang-related incident. Read more

200 new residences for Sunset Junction head for a public hearing

Silver Lake - Plans for nearly 200 new residential units for Sunset Junction continue moving forward. Slowly. Read more

L.A. to require proof of vaccination for indoor restaurants, theaters and other businesses

Patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, theaters and several other indoor establishments in the city of Los Angeles will soon require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination under an ordinance approved today by the City Council and signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti. Read more

Nonalcoholic bottle shop opening in Silver Lake | Echo Park Brite Spot reopens | Eastside Italian Deli coming to Los Feliz

Here’s your rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news. Read more

The Eastsider needs your support!

-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

