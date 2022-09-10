Here's what Eastsiders are reading
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Mount Washington -- The owner of the historic Southwest Museum says it has tentatively found an organization to takeover and revive the historic landmark. But it wont identify the group just yet. Read more
Echo Park -- Clifford Math & Technology Magnet lucked out this month. Read more
East Los Angeles -- A person was found dead this morning inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound 710 Freeway, authorities said. Read more
Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, one of the city's oldest, has closed its doors indefinitely following a fire department inspection, according to museum officials. Read more
Eagle Rock -- A man suspected of holding a woman hostage in a car during a domestic dispute was arrested Tuesday evening after a nearly three-hour standoff. Read more
Los Feliz - A mountain lion has been spotted roaming across residential streets and yards in recent days - possibly the famed big cat known as P-22, which usually lives in Griffith Park. Read more
Highland Park - The nearly century-old Highland Theatre building on Figueroa Street is up for sale. Read more
The latest food and drink news from across the Eastside. Read more
East Los Angeles -- The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago. Read more
Silver Lake -- Missing sidewalks. No bike lanes. Gridlock. These are just a few of the challenges facing pedestrians, cyclists and motorists as they navigate through the junction of Glendale Boulevard, Fletcher Drive and Silver Ridge Avenue. Read more
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
