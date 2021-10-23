the eastsider top 10 logo

Highland Park shooting leaves one dead

Highland Park - Police sealed off Avenue 57 for much of the day as they investigated the fatal shooting of a man early this morning. Read more

Woman killed in East LA shooting

East Los Angeles - Detectives today were investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a woman dead. Read more

Videos show the future of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock with new bus lanes

Eagle Rock - There are two possible futures for Colorado Boulevard - and Metro is showing them in a pair of videos. Read more

Where's the Fancy Feast? Some Eastside cats are facing a shortage of their favorite food

If you think there's a shortage of canned cat food, maybe supplies are just short for your favorite brand. You know. The only kind your cat will eat. Read more

'Riverdale' star buys in Silver Lake | Mount Washington landmark nomination | No takers yet for $40 million Paramour Estate

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

New sushi in Silver Lake | South Carolina cooking coming to Eagle Rock | Pinky's returns to Los Feliz

Pinky’s in Los Feliz reopened last week with a selection of new, 1980s beach-themed cocktails. The new bar program is run by Aly Iwamoto, w… Read more

Stunning Spanish Contemporary in Atwater Village

Behind a row of mature olive trees, this Spanish contemporary is your perfect Atwater Village home, blending timeless architecture and classic charm with modern amenities designed for today’s lifestyle.  Read more

Shots fired at sheriff's deputies in East LA

East Los Angeles -- Two L.A. County sheriff's deputies came under fire today but were not injured, and authorities were seeking the suspect or suspects involved. Read more

Charming Silver Lake pied-á-terre

Nestled in the quiet hills of Mt. Washington is this daydream getaway. The place you’ll want to hunker down for Fall. Read more

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

