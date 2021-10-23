Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Highland Park shooting leaves one dead
Highland Park - Police sealed off Avenue 57 for much of the day as they investigated the fatal shooting of a man early this morning. Read more
Woman killed in East LA shooting
East Los Angeles - Detectives today were investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a woman dead. Read more
Videos show the future of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock with new bus lanes
Eagle Rock - There are two possible futures for Colorado Boulevard - and Metro is showing them in a pair of videos. Read more
Where's the Fancy Feast? Some Eastside cats are facing a shortage of their favorite food
If you think there's a shortage of canned cat food, maybe supplies are just short for your favorite brand. You know. The only kind your cat will eat. Read more
'Riverdale' star buys in Silver Lake | Mount Washington landmark nomination | No takers yet for $40 million Paramour Estate
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
New sushi in Silver Lake | South Carolina cooking coming to Eagle Rock | Pinky's returns to Los Feliz
Pinky’s in Los Feliz reopened last week with a selection of new, 1980s beach-themed cocktails. The new bar program is run by Aly Iwamoto, w… Read more
Shots fired at sheriff's deputies in East LA
East Los Angeles -- Two L.A. County sheriff's deputies came under fire today but were not injured, and authorities were seeking the suspect or suspects involved. Read more
