Highland Park - Police sealed off Avenue 57 for much of the day as they investigated the fatal shooting of a man early this morning. Read more

East Los Angeles - Detectives today were investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a woman dead. Read more

Eagle Rock - There are two possible futures for Colorado Boulevard - and Metro is showing them in a pair of videos. Read more

If you think there's a shortage of canned cat food, maybe supplies are just short for your favorite brand. You know. The only kind your cat will eat. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Pinky’s in Los Feliz reopened last week with a selection of new, 1980s beach-themed cocktails. The new bar program is run by Aly Iwamoto, w… Read more

Behind a row of mature olive trees, this Spanish contemporary is your perfect Atwater Village home, blending timeless architecture and classic charm with modern amenities designed for today’s lifestyle. Read more

East Los Angeles -- Two L.A. County sheriff's deputies came under fire today but were not injured, and authorities were seeking the suspect or suspects involved. Read more

Nestled in the quiet hills of Mt. Washington is this daydream getaway. The place you’ll want to hunker down for Fall. Read more