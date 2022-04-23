IYMI Top 10 Highland Park Cover

Colorful Silver Lake stairway whitewashed

Silver Lake - The beloved Micheltorena Stairs - painted with hearts and rainbow colors - has been whitewashed. Read more

Griffith Park cyclist killed after struck by car

Los Feliz -- A 77-year-old man who was involved in a charity bicycle ride in Griffith Park was killed this afternoon by a hit-and-run motorist who was later arrested. Read more

Dog owners who ignore leash laws may face crackdown at Eagle Rock park

As more residents complain about dog owners who don’t leash their pets, officials at the Eagle Rock Recreation Center are looking to crack down and issue tickets with the help of animal services and police officers. Read more

Man killed in Boyle Heights shooting

Boyle Heights --  One man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the 3600 block of Whittier Boulevard, police said today. Read more

Motorist charged with murder over fatal crash with Griffith Park cyclist

Los Feliz -- A motorist who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist involved in a charity ride in Griffith Park has been charged with murder, prosecutors announced today. Read more

Five injured in Los Feliz crash

Los Feliz -- Five people were hurt early early this morning in a three-vehicle crash apparently related to a police pursuit. Read more

Crash on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights leaves pedestrian dead

Boyle Heights -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning on the 5 Freeway. Read more

L.A. County moves to prevent RVs used as homes from heading to East L.A.

With the city of Los Angeles preparing to resume parking enforcement of RVs being used as homes, Los Angeles County officials said today they want to ensure the move doesn't lead to a spillover of such vehicles into East Los Angeles and other unincorporated areas. Read more

Boyle Heights library faces long closure

Boyle Heights -- The Benjamin Franklin branch library, which has been closed this spring, will remain shut down probably until the end of n… Read more

Mini-Target store coming to Silver Lake

Silver Lake - Target is planning a new mini store for the south end of the neighborhood -- only a mile from the Echo Park store that opened last year on Temple Street.  Read more

