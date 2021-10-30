Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Woman fatally shot in El Sereno
El Sereno - A woman in her 40s was found shot to death Sunday night. Read more
Shots fired outside Glassell Park Target store
Glassell Park -- A shooting took place this afternoon outside a Target store but no one was wounded, according to the LAPD. Read more
Nearly century-old Elysian Valley theater reopens as a comedy space
Elysian Valley - A nearly century old theater that just changed hands for the first time in more than 50 years is reopening as a comedy venue - and adopting a long-running midnight variety show. Read more
Reclaiming Taylor Yard: Reshaping 100 acres of railroad property into post-industrial parkland
The re-envisioning of the former Taylor Yard adjacent to the Los Angeles River in Glassell Park and Cypress Park continues with numerous projects in various phases of development. Read more
Sunday morning quake rattles Boyle Heights and East LA
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit the Maywood area at 7:01 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Read more
Rockaway Records in Silver Lake turns to memorabilia and away from CDs
Rockaway Records - once L.A.’s biggest independent record store, and now starting its fifth decade along - is now accepting customers by appointment only, and will be shifting its focus to rare and collectible music memorabilia. Read more
New sushi in Silver Lake | South Carolina cooking coming to Eagle Rock | Pinky's returns to Los Feliz
Pinky’s in Los Feliz reopened last week with a selection of new, 1980s beach-themed cocktails. The new bar program is run by Aly Iwamoto, w… Read more
A peek inside Highland Park's Tiny Home Village
Highland Park -- Maria Pernudi of Highland Park listened to the tour guide who was introducing neighbors and community members to the new A… Read more
100-pound dog named Charlie Murphy goes missing after car is stolen in Echo Park
Echo Park -- A food delivery worker was dropping off an order on Friday night in the 1300 block of Douglas Street when a thief stole the driver's unlocked Honda Fit -- and apparently a 100 pound Argentinian Mastiff named Charlie Murphy that was riding inside. Read more
Former Grouplove drummer buys $4.3 million Los Feliz Spanish | Boyle Heights mixed use project in the works | 40 East Hollywood units planned
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
