Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

El Sereno - A woman in her 40s was found shot to death Sunday night. Read more

Glassell Park -- A shooting took place this afternoon outside a Target store but no one was wounded, according to the LAPD. Read more

Elysian Valley - A nearly century old theater that just changed hands for the first time in more than 50 years is reopening as a comedy venue - and adopting a long-running midnight variety show. Read more

The re-envisioning of the former Taylor Yard adjacent to the Los Angeles River in Glassell Park and Cypress Park continues with numerous projects in various phases of development. Read more

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit the Maywood area at 7:01 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Read more

Rockaway Records - once L.A.’s biggest independent record store, and now starting its fifth decade along - is now accepting customers by appointment only, and will be shifting its focus to rare and collectible music memorabilia. Read more

Pinky’s in Los Feliz reopened last week with a selection of new, 1980s beach-themed cocktails. The new bar program is run by Aly Iwamoto, w… Read more

Highland Park -- Maria Pernudi of Highland Park listened to the tour guide who was introducing neighbors and community members to the new A… Read more

Echo Park -- A food delivery worker was dropping off an order on Friday night in the 1300 block of Douglas Street when a thief stole the driver's unlocked Honda Fit -- and apparently a 100 pound Argentinian Mastiff named Charlie Murphy that was riding inside. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more