Eagle Rock -- A high school student is part of a federal lawsuit against the school district for hindering her efforts to present information about alternatives to dairy milk at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School. Read more
A press conference last week featuring City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez promoting a new bus-stop shade structure has been ridiculed on… Read more
El Sereno -- Six men -- most of whom were suspected members or associates of the El Sereno Rifa street gang -- were arrested Friday on federal weapons and narcotics charges stemming from a nearly yearlong undercover operation. Read more
It’s Friday eve and we’re headed into the Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer. Read more
East Los Angeles -- A man who allegedly forced a woman he was dating into a vehicle at gunpoint as she attempted to board a Montebello Transit bus was arrested Tuesday, and the woman was located safe and uninjured, authorities said. Read more
East LA: Following months of student unrest at Torres East Los Angeles Performing Arts Magnet, a message went out Friday to faculty, staff … Read more
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman today announced the start of her reelection campaign for Council District 4. Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read more
The Dodgers reversed course on Monday and re-invited The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a gay activists' organization, to the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night next month. Read more
