Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Boyle Heights -- Speed bumps are being installed on the Sixth Street Viaduct as city officials hope to mitigate the "dangerous speed displays and exhibitions" on the new bridge, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said today at a police commission meeting. Read more
Eagle Rock -- Two men were wounded in a pair of separate shootings less than 24 hours apart on Yosemite Drive, police said. Read more
EL SERENO -- A man in his 30s who ran from Los Angeles Police Department officers after they stopped him near Cal State Los Angeles was shot and killed Friday evening. Read more
Glassell Park -- One person was found dead this morning in the aftermath of a fire that destroyed one home and damaged a second structure. Read more
Los Feliz -- A body was found Saturday morning in Griffith Park, authorities said. Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
A person was shot and wounded early this morning along the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway near Dodger Stadium, and a suspect was being sought, the California Highway Patrol reported. Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
East Hollywood -- A man was in custody today in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, police said. Read more
Boyle Heights -- The Sixth Street Viaduct has been closed for a second night in a row -- this time for what the Los Angeles Police Department characterized as "illegal activity." Read more
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.