In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Echo Park -- A woman lying down in a supermarket parking lot was run over and killed by a big rig truck early this morning. Read more
Eagle Rock -- A tiny service station that’s easy to miss and in sad shape has been nominated as a historic landmark. Read more
East Los Angeles -- A man was in custody today for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death. Read more
Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news. Read more
El Sereno - A worker tending to a traffic median was killed and a driver was injured in a crash this afternoon on Huntington Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Read more
Echo Park - The biggest event in the neighborhood is the Lotus Festival, held in July to coincide with the blooming of the lotus bed at Echo Park Lake. But this July, the lotus bed was relatively bare. Read more
East Los Angeles–Sheriff's detectives are searching for a man who fatally stabbed a woman believed to be his girlfriend on Friday night. Read more
Mount Washington -- The most interesting thing about L.A. wines is that the county's different microclimates and geographies makes for a wide variety of wines, said winemaker Mark Blatty. Read more
Los Feliz -- A television writer/producer accused of sexual assault by multiple women who claim he lured them to his home for photo shoots was free on bail today following his arrest on an assortment of sex charges. Read more
Montecito Heights -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday night in what may have been a gang-related shooting, police said. Read more
