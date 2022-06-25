Here's what Eastsiders are reading
East Los Angeles -- Garfield High School graduate Melissa Barales-Lopez left East Los Angeles four years ago with doubts and fear as she he… Read more
Los Feliz -- A section of roadway through Griffith Park will be closed to cars starting next week. It’s part of a pilot program to find ways to reduce cut-through traffic and improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and wildlife in the city’s largest park. Read more
The new Sixth Street Viaduct - the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles - is officially opening next month, after six years of construction, according to the city’s Bureau of Engineering. Read more
Boyle Heights -- Three officers were injured on Saturday night after a large group shot fireworks and threw rocks and bottles at police, said the LAPD. Read more
Lincoln Heights -- North Central Animal Shelter occupies an industrial stretch of Lacy Street alongside the 110 Freeway. Since early in the pandemic, it’s been closed to the public on weekdays, except by appointment, which I happen to have thanks to prior arrangement with Tom Kiesche. I met Tom while doing theater in the late ‘90s. He’s an actor, writer and director, in addition to clocking over 2,000 hours over the past five years as a shelter volunteer. Read more
Echo Park - The sounds of a live and loud band have been reverberating across the neighborhood on recent Sunday mornings, generating complaints and questions of where all that noise is coming from. Read more
Echo Park -- A motorcyclist was taken into custody this morning after leading authorities on a pursuit from the Santa Fe Springs area to the Echo Park area, where he stopped and surrendered. Read more
$56k cut City Terrace Triplex; $51k off on Mount Washington contemporary and $410k chop on Silver Lake Modern
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
More primary election results were released today showing community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez widening her lead and moving closer to victory over Councilman Gil Cedillo in the race to represent Los Angeles City Council District 1. Read more
