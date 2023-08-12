Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Echo Park -- Sprouts, the grocery chain, is set to take over a vacant Rite Aid on Glendale Boulevard. Read more
EL SERENO -- Two men were shot to death early this morning, authorities said. Read more
Echo Park -- One person was killed early this morning after being struck by a big rig on the 101 Freeway. Read more
Boyle Heights -- The concrete arches that soar above both sides of the Sixth Street Bridge are attention-getters. But on Saturday, official… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Atwater Village -- A man suspected of leading officers on a chase in a stolen LADWP vehicle was shot and taken into custody Wednesday evening following a lengthy standoff. Read more
You maybe wondering where the Summer Break went. The big day is Monday, Aug. 14 -- the first day of instruction at LAUSD. Read more
El Sereno -- At El Sereno Greengrocer, a story comes with every box of crackers and handful of flor de calabaza. Read more
Firefighters contained a small brush fire that burned an estimated three acres of vegetation in Griffith Park tonight. Read more
Boyle Heights -- A man in his 40s was hospitalized tonight after being shot near Evergreen Avenue and Eighth Street, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im. Read more
No matter what room she is in, Stella can hear when the fridge opens, and I take out a round heavy cantaloupe chilled to perfection. Read more
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.