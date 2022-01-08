Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
City removes historic lampposts off Glendale-Hyperion bridge following thefts
This weekend reports circulated that more classic bronze lampposts had gone missing or were stolen off the Glendale-Hyperion bridge linking Atwater Village and Silver Lake. Read more
Former Franklin High cheerleader now cheers on her Highland Park school as principal
Highland Park – Regina Marquez-Martinez has ties to Benjamin Franklin High School, the likes of which few people have. Read more
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes sell $5 million Los Feliz home | Glassell Park ghost kitchen | 'Pillarhenge' selling
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Man who robbed Eagle Rock Trader Joe's and other stores sentenced to 21 years in prison
Eagle Rock -- A man was sentenced today to 21 years behind bars for carrying out a string of armed robberies or attempted armed robberies of Trader Joe's markets throughout the region, including the Eagle Rock store. Two of the robberies involved his son as the getaway driver. Read more
Echo Park Film Center closes micro cinema and starts new era
Echo Park - The Echo Park Film Center - a showcase for unknown, experimental, and international films, and a free and low-cost film classroom for people of all ages - is closing its storefront theater on Alvarado Street after 20 years. Read more
Two dead in El Sereno possible murder-suicide
El Sereno -- A man in his 20s and a woman believed to be his grandmother were found shot dead tonight in what homicide detectives believe might have been a murder-suicide. Read more
City to remove all historic lampposts off Glendale-Hyperion bridge following thefts
The city will remove and try to preserve the remaining bronze street lights from the Glendale-Hyperion bridge following a series of thefts of the nearly century-old fixtures, officials announced today. Read more
Homes for about $600,000 in Cypress Park, East LA, and Silver Lake
If a $600,000 home is in your budget, here are three homes we found in Cypress Park, East LA, and Silver Lake. Read more
$200k chop on Silver Lake 2 bedroom; $50k cut on City Terrace 3-bedroom; $49k slice on Elysian Valley Traditional
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
Cal State L.A. will start semester with remote classes during Omicron surge
El Sereno -- Cal State L.A. will begin the spring semester with three weeks of remote classes due to the spread of COVID-19, the university president announced today. Read more
