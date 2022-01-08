Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

This weekend reports circulated that more classic bronze lampposts had gone missing or were stolen off the Glendale-Hyperion bridge linking Atwater Village and Silver Lake. Read more

Highland Park – Regina Marquez-Martinez has ties to Benjamin Franklin High School, the likes of which few people have. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Eagle Rock -- A man was sentenced today to 21 years behind bars for carrying out a string of armed robberies or attempted armed robberies of Trader Joe's markets throughout the region, including the Eagle Rock store. Two of the robberies involved his son as the getaway driver. Read more

Echo Park - The Echo Park Film Center - a showcase for unknown, experimental, and international films, and a free and low-cost film classroom for people of all ages - is closing its storefront theater on Alvarado Street after 20 years. Read more

El Sereno -- A man in his 20s and a woman believed to be his grandmother were found shot dead tonight in what homicide detectives believe might have been a murder-suicide. Read more

The city will remove and try to preserve the remaining bronze street lights from the Glendale-Hyperion bridge following a series of thefts of the nearly century-old fixtures, officials announced today. Read more

If a $600,000 home is in your budget, here are three homes we found in Cypress Park, East LA, and Silver Lake. Read more

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more

El Sereno -- Cal State L.A. will begin the spring semester with three weeks of remote classes due to the spread of COVID-19, the university president announced today. Read more