2019 kept The Eastsider busy covering all types of stories. But, by far, our most read stories were about neighborhood crime, crashes and other calamities.  Here are some of the notable stories from our Eastside 911 coverage.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Explosion damages homeless man's Echo Park tent

Explosion damages homeless man's Echo Park tent

Echo Park -- A homeless man living in an underpass said an explosive device, perhaps a large firecracker, was set off next to his tent Sunday night, ripping a hole in the fabric and filling the tent with smoke.

El Sereno brush fire scorches 40 acres

El Sereno brush fire scorches 40 acres

El Sereno -- The Los Angeles Fire Department is battling a grass and brush fire that has now consumed about 20 acres after burning uphill near Ascot Hills Park.

Echo Park Crash

A Ford Explorer smashed into a vacant storefront at Sunset Boulevard and McDuff Street on Monday morning. No one was injured. It's not known what caused the crash.

1 of 4

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Load comments