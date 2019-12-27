2019 kept The Eastsider busy covering all types of stories. But, by far, our most read stories were about neighborhood crime, crashes and other calamities. Here are some of the notable stories from our Eastside 911 coverage.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Burglars took the cash register at the Eagle Rock Italian Bakery
BOYLE HEIGHTS -- A member of the Big Hazard gang pleaded guilty to orchestrating the May 20…
BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Two dozen men and women were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly blockin…
HIGHLAND PARK -- Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two dead early this morning.
SILVER LAKE -- A person who went for a swim in the Silver Lake Reservoir -- which is off limits to the public -- this afternoon prompted police and fire units to descend on the reservoir, residents said.
Highland Park -- A driver who took a wrong turn into a park sandbox early this morning said …
Cypress Park -- Firefighters found a body this morning in the L.A. River bed after they res…
Angeleno Heights -- A driver who was arrested last year after officers found nearly 14 pounds of methamphetamine in burrito-shaped packages in his SUV was sentenced today to 15 years in federal prison
East Hollywood -- About 200 people were evacuated from Children's Hospital this afternoon after a smoke from a smoldering fire spread to different parts of the building, said the L.A. Fire Department.
Suspects fatally shot off-duty LAPD officer in Lincoln Heights during 90-minute crime spree, police say
Lincoln Heights -- Two reputed gang members were charged today with capital murder stemming …
A stolen yellow dump truck lead officers on a pursuit through Northeast Los Angeles before colliding with another vehicle in Alhambra.
Atwater Village -- A fire broke out this afternoon at a recycling yard, sending flames and plumes of smoke skyward near the 5 and 134 freeways and forcing crews to pour water on the flames from the perimeter of the blaze.
A person was killed early this morning after running into traffic on the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway, according to the CHP.
Eagle Rock -- Firefighters battled a grass and brush fire that broke out this afternoon near…
Silver Lake Trader Joe's customers and employees recount deadly standoff on first day of court hearing
SILVER LAKE -- The suspect in last summer's deadly standoff and hostage-taking at Trader Joe…
East Los Angeles -- The man who fatally stabbed a college student while riding on a bus last year was convicted of first degree murder on Monday, authorities said.
Eagle Rock -- An apparent cell phone video of a woman repeatedly shouting a racial slur at…
Echo Park -- A homeless man living in an underpass said an explosive device, perhaps a large firecracker, was set off next to his tent Sunday night, ripping a hole in the fabric and filling the tent with smoke.
El Sereno -- The Los Angeles Fire Department is battling a grass and brush fire that has now consumed about 20 acres after burning uphill near Ascot Hills Park.
Officers responded to a call shortly after noon from a motorist who said a person dressed as a Star Wars Stormtrooper was outside the library pointing a semi-automatic rifle at passersby, said LAPD spokesman David Marroquin.
Silver Lake - Three burglary suspects were killed and a fourth hospitalized in critical condition this morning when the vehicle they were in rolled over and crashed at the end of a brief police pursuit.
A judge ruled today that a man who had been serving a nearly 48-year state prison term was innocent of a series of armed robberies at a Boyle Heights auto body shop more than a decade ago.
SILVER LAKE -- A 52-year-old Los Angeles Unified School District teacher was arrested today for allegedly hitting and severely injuring a bicyclist with her Mini Cooper in October leaving the scene.
El Sereno -- Authorities have arrested a Pasadena man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a retired obstetrician in her El Sereno home. The same man had been convicted of killing his stepmother more than 30 years ago.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.