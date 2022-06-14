Political newcomers now have the lead in the City Council District 1 and 13 races based on today's update of primary election results.
In a surprising reversal, activist Eunisses Hernandez is now ahead of Council District 1 incumbent Gil Cedillo. Hernandez was ahead by fewer than 300 votes. But it's the first time Hernandez has been on top of the tally since the June 7 primary and the first time Cedillo's share of the vote dropped below 50%. That race only includes two candidates and will be decided once all votes are counted.
Meanwhile, in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez widened his lead considerably over Councilman Mitch O'Farrell. After last Friday's vote update, Soto-Martinez was only 40 votes ahead of O'Farrell. Today's updated count put him more than 1,500 votes ahead, with 38.35% of ballots cast. Both appear to be headed to a runoff.
The results were part of the second update of L.A. County results from Tuesday's statewide primary. The next update is expected by Friday. More than 365,000 ballots still need to be processed.
Here is what's going on in other Eastside races based on today's update:
• District 2 School Board:Rocio Rivas, a policy advisor to school board member Jackie Goldberg, continued to expand her lead over education advocate Maria Brenes. Both appear to be headed to a runoff.
• 30th Congressional District: Congressman Adam Schiff maintained his sizeable first-place lead, with updated results showing him with more than 62% of the vote. In the battle for second, Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member and trans candidate Maebe A. Girlcontinued to pull ahead of Republican Ronda Kennedy. If Girl remains in second place in the final results, she and Schiff will face off in the November 7 general election.
Go here to view all updated L.A. County election results.
Council District 1 includes all or part of Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and other communities.
Council District 13 includes all or part of Atwater Village, Echo Park, Hollywood, Silver Lake and other communities.
District 2 includes all or part of Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, Historic Filipinotown, Mount Washington, Solano Canyon and other communities. The current school board member, Monica Garcia, is termed out of office.
