What Happens in Vegas Does Not Always Stay in Vegas

Las Vegas casinos, it turns out, get wary when politicians walk onto the premises. That's why former L.A. City Councilmember Jose Huizar now finds himself facing trial on charges of running an extortion racket, the L.A Times reported. Warning signs started flashing at the Palazzo casino after billionaire developer Wei Huang, a known high roller, brought along Huizar, a guest that casinos call a “politically exposed person.” An FBI affidavit that was recently made public shows how that triggered a federal investigation.

Texting Turmoil

Eagle Rock: Late in 2020, an Occidental College student sent a text message to a friend saying, “all asian people need to die,” the L.A. Times said. Now the school is on an uproar over the long delay in addressing the issue, the Times said. Occidental College President Harry J. Elam Jr. said that the student who sent the text is no longer enrolled at the school. The student did not face punitive action, however. Elam noted that California law gives students at private colleges free-speech rights in a private text conversation.

Deficient Bridges

Boyle Heights - You may drive over it every day and not know this, but the 101 Freeway overpass above Marietta Street is considered structurally deficient, according to the Orange County Register. It is, in fact, the second busiest deficient bridge in the state, the Register said, citing federal data and the American Road and Transportation Building Association. (The busiest deficient bridge? Also, the 101 - crossing Kester Avenue up in Sherman Oaks.)

Pot Shop

Eagle Rock - Another cannabis shop has opened in the neighborhood - the third one so far. And the neighborhood nouncil is not pleased to be kept out of the loop, the Boulevard Sentinel said. Velvet, at 1118 Colorado Blvd, seems to have come in without any prior notice to the council, which is perfectly legal, it turns out. “There is no reason that regulated cannabis businesses undergo less scrutiny and required outreach than liquor stores,” the council stated in a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Councilmember Kevin de León and other city officials.

La Blanquita Burglary

East Los Angeles - Thieves seemed to know exactly what they were looking for when they stole a safe from a Cesar Chavez Avenue grocer, the Los Angeles Times reported. And unfortunately, the safe at La Blanquita grocer and butcher shop contained not just cash, but also irreplaceable pictures, documents and mementos of Francisco Ramirez, who founded the store in 1972, and died in 2019. The L.A. County Sheriff has posted a flier on social media with a picture of the Infiniti QX80 that the four suspects used to haul the safe away.

Comic Book Twins

Boyle Heights: Imagine a Latino comic book hero who’s just some teenager in Boyle Heights who took mushrooms and acid at a party. That’s the premise of the new, four-book series Primos, now being published in English and Spanish. It follows the adventures of Ricky Pascal, who discovers that he and two of his distant cousins are direct descendants of the ancient Mayan emperor Janaab. The Hollywood Reporter interviewed the comic’s creator, comedian and former Daily Show correspondent Al Madrigal. “You’re just looking at this completely underserved Mexican American and Mexican national community,” Madrigal said about the comic’s potential audience. “I want a teenager to be able to go to a comic book store and see a character that looks just like them on the rack.”

Hit-and-Run

Echo Park - A hit-and-run last month that injured a cyclist took place along a notably dangerous stretch of Glendale Boulevard - an area that probably should have been dealt with a long time ago, Streetsblog said. A cyclist was rear-ended on Jan. 16 by a silver Hyundai Elantra right around where the 2 Freeway empties out into the surface streets. “People who bike and walk know that that part of Glendale Boulevard is even more dangerous and hostile than typical L.A. streets,” Streetsblog said. “What’s wrong there is that Caltrans left an ill-designed stub for a never-built freeway.”

Mighty Magnets

Los Feliz Science Technology Engineering Math Medicine Magnet in Los Feliz and the Luther Arts, Technology Community Magnet in Highland Park were honored by Magnet Schools of America as centers of innovation and exceptional academic performance. More than 87,000 students are currently enrolled in 320 LAUSD magnet schools.

Scholarships Available

Northeast LA: The Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance is offering scholarships to qualified graduating seniors from several Northeast LA high schools who plan to pursue a college degree or a community college program/vocational certificate. Preference will be given to applicants demonstrating a commitment to social justice in general and to the LGBTQ+ community in particular. Go here for eligible schools and application info.